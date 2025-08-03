Bengals Training Camp Day 9 Recap: Burrow, Offense Toss Out Script To Score TDs, Shemar Stewart Has Busiest Day Yet
CINCINNATI – While Saturday night’s practice took place inside Paycor Stadium, where the Cincinnati Bengals play in the regular season, Sunday’s session was closest facsimile to a real game we’ve seen through the first two weeks of training camp.
The Bengals ran two move-the-ball periods toward the end of practice where not only were down and distance kept, but everything was unscripted.
The defense has had a lot of bright moments through the first two weeks of camp, but it’s no coincidence that when the plays weren’t scripted, Joe Burrow and the offense thrived.
Burrow was 20 for 24 on his four drives, three of which resulted in touchdowns. Samaje Perine scored one on 1-yard run, and Burrow threw scoring strikes to Ja’Marr Chase and Tanner Hudson.
You could – and the offense did – make a case that Burrow was 21 of 24.
On a third-and-5 play on the opening series, he hit Tee Higgins along the sideline, and the receiver got both feet in bounds and appeared to take another step or two out of bounds before safety Jordan Battle ripped the ball from his hands.
The coaches serving as officials ruled it incomplete, and head coach Zac Taylor ended the drive on the plus side of the field despite facing a makeable fourth-and-5.
On several other instances, both the first- and second-team offense went for it on fourth down, including another fourth and 5.
After that “stop,” Burrow led three consecutive touchdown drives.
Jake Browning and the second-team offense failed to score on their first two possessions thanks to drive-killing sacks by undrafted rookie defensive tackle Eric Gregory and defensive lineman Cam Sample.
But Browning led two touchdown drives on the final two possessions, hitting Isaiah Willams for the first score and connecting with Jermaine Burton on the second.
Williams’ catch was impressive given that he was draped in coverage by linebacker Shaka Heyward and out-fought him for a leaping touchdown.
As well as the offense played, it should be noted that Al Golden’s defense was without two of its top cornerbacks in Cam Taylor-Britt and Dax Hill.
Play of the Day
Can a play that didn’t count be the Play of the Day?
Of course.
Burrow threw a pass to Higgins in the end zone that saw the receiver not only high point the ball but reach forward for it as it was right about cornerback DJ Ivey’s head.
It was a reminder of just how special Higgins can be, especially with an accurate quarterback who can put the ball where only Higgins can get it.
The reason it didn’t count is because after the offense ran subs onto the field, the defense tried to match personnel and Burrow called for the snap with several defenders running on and off the field.
Ivey knew something was happening near the line of scrimmage, but he still took the play as a loss for him personally.
“He caught it regardless. To me, it's a catch,” he said.
Quote of the Day
“Man, it's a game of physical violence. It's a game where you can beat on another man and not go to jail for it. I'm gonna be in pain every day for the rest of my life that I'm playing football. It's just something I've got to fight through for the greater good of the team and just hope that we win that game when I'm hurting.” – Amarius Mims
Mims didn’t want to get into specifics about his injury or how he suffered it, but he said it’s something he’s going to have to fight through.
You can read more about what Mims said after practice here.
3 Up
Joe Burrow
He was sharp all day as he spread the ball around to numerous targets, and one of his incompletions was a deep ball that Chase catches 95 times out of 100, but cornerback DJ Ivey was able to get enough of the ball to knock it loose from Chase’s grip.
Shemar Stewart
Stewart had a sack during his most active practice yet, which saw him lining up on both edges, inside at tackle and even dropping into coverage in the flat.
Golden had high praise for the rookie first-round pick even though he wasn’t specifically asked about him and instead was answering a general question about positional versatility.
“I think that's where – whether you agree or disagree, or whatever your philosophy is, or whatever your opinion was of Shemar – that player is rare coming out of the draft. Somebody that can come off the edge one play, play in the B gap two plays later, play in the C gap, set the edge, do multiple things, it's just rare. You generally get guys that are 255 (pounds), but to get a guy 280 that can do that with that kind of power is rare. And we're excited to have him.”
Kris Jenkins
His first sack of camp was a welcome site for Golden and the rest of the defense as the group is counting on the second-year defensive tackle to take a big step forward in the pass rush this season.
"Jenkins has shown the ability to rush the passer,” Golden said. “He's healthy, he's quicker and he's playing with a lot of energy."
3 Down
Amarius Mims
Yes, the starting right tackle returned to practice after missing the last two with a right-hand injury, but he didn’t finish practice, as was the case the last time he was on the field Wednesday.
Rookie fifth-round pick Jalen Rivers replaced Mims for the final two drives by the first-team offense.
DJ Turner
What at first looked like yet another good pass breakup against one of the top three receivers with Turner knocking away a deep shot for Higgins, turned instead into a defensive holding penalty on Turner.
McKinnley Jackson
Browning used a hard count to get the second-year defensive tackle to jump offsides on a fourth-and-1 play, giving the offense a free first down.
Golden referenced the “missed situation” after practice, but he also had a positive assessment of Jackson through the first two weeks of practice.
“McKinley is powerful inside and playing really well in terms of not getting moved off the ball. He's coming off blocks better. I'm excited about their growth.”
Attendance
Mike Gesicki, who left Saturday night’s practice early, did not practice Sunday.
Cornerbacks Cam Taylor-Britt, Dax Hill and Marco Wilson and center Matt Lee worked on the rehab field.
Undrafted rookie center Seth McGlaughlin was off the rehab field and doing position drills with the offensive line.