Cincinnati Bengals Starter Appears to Suffer Injury in Practice Saturday Night
CINCINNATI — Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki appeared to suffer a right hamstring injury during Saturday night's practice.
Gesicki caught a pass from Joe Burrow and turned up field for a big gain. The veteran appeared to pull up and favored his right hamstring.
Gesicki stayed on the field, but didn't participate in the rest of the session. He was a big part of the Bengals' offense last season. He finished with 65 catches for 665 yards and two scores.
Watch video of Gesicki on the sideline and the play he appeared to suffer the injury below:
Ironically enough, tight end Noah Fant practiced for the first time on Saturday. He didn't do any team drills, but went through position drills and caught some passes from Burrow.
“He gives you even more flexibility,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said in reference to Fant earlier this week. “You've got a player that's really a plus player in the run and the pass, so at the point of attack blocking, backside blocking and protection, he can help you."
Fant has at least 32 catches and 414 receiving yards in each of his six NFL seasons. He hauled in 48 receptions for 500 yards and one touchdown for Seattle last season.
“Really explosive as a receiver," Taylor said. "Great size, great explosiveness, great hands, tough to bring down. That's just another weapon. Erick All did that for us last year as well.”
Other Injury Updates
Amarius Mims (hand), Cam Taylor-Britt, B.J. Hill (foot) and Marco Wilson (leg) didn't practice on Saturday.
Taylor said they're "managing" Mims and Taylor-Britt's injuries when asked about the duo earlier this week. He also made it clear that they were going to take it slow with Hill.
Check out video of Taylor-Britt and Mims below:
Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson is on the field, but isn't practicing. He's holding in with hopes of securing a long-term contract in the near future.
