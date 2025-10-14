Bengals vs. Steelers Offers Rare Occurrence in NFL History with Both Starting QBs Being at Least 40 Years Old
CINCINNATI – Thursday night’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers won’t mark an NFL first, but it will feature an extremely rare occurrence.
With Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco being 40 years and 273 days old and Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers clocking in at 41 years and 318 days old, Thursday’s game will mark just the third time in NFL history both starting quarterbacks have been at least 40 years old.
The only other times it happened were in the same season involving the same quarterbacks.
Saints quarterback Drew Brees squared off against the Buccaneers Tom Brady twice in 2020.
The first meeting was in Week 1, and the second was in Week 9, when Brees was 41 years, 298 days old and Brady 43 years and 97 days.
Brees won both of those matchups.
Asked what enables a quarterback to continue playing well beyond age 40, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor – who is one year older than Rodgers and two years older than Flacco – said it comes down to much more than being physically gifted and young at heart.
“I think just the intangible part of it, the leadership part,” he said. “You always talk about quarterbacks have to be able to elevate all those around them. And I think these are two examples. Joe and Aaron are two examples of guys that elevate everybody around them. They always have a sense that we're still in it when they're at the helm. I think that that's what they bring to the table.”
This will be the fourth career meeting between Rodgers and Flacco, with Rodgers winning each of the previous three.
Packers 27, Ravens 13, Dec. 7, 2009
Packers 19, Ravens 17, Oct. 13, 2013
Packers 27, Broncos 16, Sept. 22, 2019
Since the NFL merger in 1970, there have been 17 quarterbacks who have started at age 40 or older.
Here is the full list, ranked by number of games started at turning 40
Tom Brady, 98
Vinny Testaverde, 25
Brett Favre, 25
Warren Moon, 25
Drew Brees, 23
Aaron Rodgers, 22
Matt Hasselbeck, 8
Doug Flutie, 6
Joe Flacco, 5
Len Dawson, 5
Johnny Unitas, 4
Sonny Jurgensen, 4
Brad Johnson, 3
Vince Evans, 3
Earl Morrall, 2
Steve Deberg, 1
Thanks to Brady’s longevity and success, 40+ quarterbacks have an impressive record of 166-134 for a .553 winning percentage.
While Flacco became the first quarterback to start for the Bengals at age 40+ Sunday in the 27-18 loss to the Packers, there have been seven who have started against Cincinnati, including Flacco in the season opener when he was with the Browns.
Here is the chronological list:
Joe Flacco (40-234) – Bengals 17, Browns 16, Sept. 7, 2025
Tom Brady (45-137) – Bengals 34, Buccaneers 23, Dec. 18, 2022
Tom Brady (42-134) – Patriots 34, Bengals 13, Dec. 15, 2019
Brett Favre (40-64) – Vikings 30, Bengals 14, Dec. 13, 2009
Vinny Testaverde (40-360) – Bengals 26, Cowboys 3, Nov. 7, 2004
Doug Flutie (41-131) – Bengals 34, Chargers 27, Nov. 23, 2003
Johnny Unitas (40-146) – Bengals 20, Chargers 13, Sept. 30, 1973
So the Bengals are 5-2 against quarterbacks who are at least 40 years old.
