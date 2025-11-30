Cincinnati Bengals Week 13 Rooting Guide: Which Teams Should Fans Be Cheering For?

CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Ravens on Thursday to improve to 4-8 on the season. Joe Burrow is back and so are the whispers about the star quarterback leading Cincinnati to the postseason.

What do the Bengals need to go their way this week?

First off, Cincinnati needs Buffalo to handle business against the Steelers. The Bengals' easiest path to the playoffs is by winning the division. They gained a game on Baltimore this week. If the Steelers lose, then the Bengals (4-8) will be two games behind the Ravens and Steelers (both 6-6) with five games to go.

The Bengals' path to a wild card playoff spot may be unlikely, but it's possible. Bengals fans should be rooting for the Raiders to beat the Chargers, the Commanders to beat the Broncos and the Giants to beat the Patriots.

The other part of this rooting guide involves draft position. Teams like the Commanders, Giants and Titans are all ahead of the Bengals in the current draft order. Rooting for those teams to win makes sense. The Bengals should also want the Dolphins, Falcons, Texans, Browns and Vikings to win this week.

Why?

Some of it is draft position. Some of it is strength of schedule. Some of it is bolstering their chances of going on an improbable playoff run.

"I think we've just got to take it one game at a time," Burrow said before leading the Bengals to a 32-14 win over the Ravens on Thanksgiving night. "Yeah, we pretty much have to win every game at this point. The only way you're going to do that is by attacking each week. You have to be 1-0 that week and move on to the next."

If the Bills beat the Steelers, it'll certainly open up a path to the playoffs for Burrow and the Bengals.

