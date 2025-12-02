Ja'Marr Chase Names Surprising Wide Receiver Duo That He Idolized Growing Up

CINCINNATI --- Ja'Marr Chase is one of, if not the best wide receiver on the planet. He looked up to an obscure wide receiver duo when he was growing up



During an interview with CBS Sports, Chase was asked which receiver duo he loved to watch when growing up, and Chase answered with the former wide out duo with the New Orleans Saints, Marques Colston and Lance Moore.



"For me it was only 2008 to 2012 when I started to watch football, and the Saints were winning and they had Marques Colston and Lance Moore," Chase said. "Those two guys together, one was a speedster, one was a big tough guy, and they just complimented each other so well."

Colston and Moore were indeed a capable wide receiver one and two with Drew Brees and the Saints from 2008 to 2012 with Moore totaling 3,512 yards and 34 touchdowns in that time span, and Colston gathering 5,154 yards with 39 touchdowns.



It should be noted too that Chase and fellow Bengals wideout Tee Higgins have already eclipsed those numbers over a five season stretch by Colston and Moore, with Higgins totaling 5.170 yards and 41 touchdowns, and Chase collecting 6,396 yards with 51 touchdowns.



Moore and Colston were crucial to the Saints and Drew Brees capturing the franchise's first Super Bowl in 2009, and there is no reason to believe that Chase, Higgins, and Joe Burrow cannot do the same for the Bengals at some point during their careers.

Burrow has missed all but three games due to a toe injury. Higgins missed last week due to a concussion.

The Bengals finished 5-0 with the trio on the field last season and are 2-0 with their star trio out there this year. They went 1-8 without Burrow. Watch video of Chase discussing Moore and Colston below:

Ja'Marr Chase reveals a wide receiver duo he loved to watch growing up. pic.twitter.com/mjG2uWk5qC — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) August 3, 2025

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!

-----

Join the 62,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter/X: @BengalsTalkSI

Join the 114,000+ Bengals Fans That Have Liked Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the Locked On Bengals Podcast: the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok