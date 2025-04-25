Best Fits Still Available For the Cincinnati Bengals on Day 2 of the NFL Draft
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals took a big swing on a high-ceiling, low-production edge rusher in Texas A&M’s Shemar Stewart in the first round Thursday night, which means today’s second- and third-round picks should be about targeting more immediate needs.
Although one theme when it comes to Stewart could translate to today’s approach.
Pass-rush help was a need for the Bengals, both on the edge and the interior of the defensive line, and the powerful, big-bodied Stewart (6-foot-5, 267 pounds) could provide help at both spots.
Finding an offensive lineman with guard-tackle flexibility should be the top priority day, and the amount of those guys still available fits the Bengals.
Linebacker should be a priority as well, but it wouldn’t be a shock to see the Bengals waiting until Saturday to address that position.
Waiting until the fourth round or later to help the offensive line would border on malpractice, so let’s begin there.
Here is a look at the best remaining fits for the Bengals at their biggest positions of need.
Offensive line
Tate Ratledge, Georgia
He’s the best option available, and his experience playing next to Bengals right tackle Amarius Mims in college makes it seem like a perfect of a match.
The 6-6, 308-pound Ratledge, who will turn 24 on Saturday, started 37 games at Georgia, all at right guard. He is No. 53 on Dane Brugler’s Top 100 in The Beast – three spots ahead of Stewart and two spots ahead of …
Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona
No. 55 on Brugler’s board, Savaiinaea started 21 games at tackle in college and 15 at guard.
The 6-4, 324-pounder from American Samoa is strong in pass protection and only had one penalty in 2024.
Miles Frazier, LSU
Most of his tackle experience came at smaller Florida International before transferring to LSU to play guard, where he started 38 games in three seasons.
The 6-5, 317-pound Frazier is more of a mauler than an athlete, leaving him susceptible to stunts and twists, but he has the bully-ball mentality to fit in the AFC North.
Marcus Mbow, Purdue
MBow (Pronounced “bo”) split his time nearly evenly in college with 18 starts at right tackle and 14 at right guard.
The 6-4, 302-pounder is the yen to Frazier’s yang as a fleet-footed athlete with knocks on play strength and grit.
Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota
Probably the best prospect on this list, but he only played tackled in college. Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin made it clear the team would be open to drafting a player with little to no experience at a position they intended to play him.
But unlike other college tackles on this list, the 6-6, 330-pound Ersery is not projected to make that position change. As much as the Bengals need a swing tackle, would they take one in the second round with more pressing needs?
Linebacker
Carson Schwesinger, UCLA
He was getting some first-round buzz as the draft grew closer, and if he’s still on the board at 49 Tobin might pull a hamstring racing to turn in the pick.
No. 38 on Brugler’s big board, Schwesinger (6-2, 242) only started 10 games at UCLA, but he was a team captain and first-team All American in 2024. He has elite speed and range and would be an ideal fit next to Logan Wilson.
Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma
A third-round projection, Stutsman was a consensus All American in 2024 as he wrapped up his four-year career, all with the Sooners.
Stutsman (6-3, 242) is as physical as he is fast, but he struggles at time in coverage, so development will be a big part of his NFL story.
Demtrius Knight Jr., South Carolina
His NFL player comp is Germaine Pratt, which is who he would be tasked with replacing.
Knight (6-1, 235) played 61 games in college at Georgia Tech and South Carolina, where he a turnover machine, a la Pratt, leading the Gamecocks in interceptions in 2023 and forced fumbles in 2024.
Safety
Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina
Knight’s college teammate, Emmanwori had a lot of first-round grades with elite athleticism, so he’s not expected to still be available at No. 49. But he’s easily the top safety remaining.
Xavier Watts, Notre Dame
Another pick similar to Ratledge in that he would be a perfect fit based on playing for defensive coordinator Al Golden at Notre Dame as a two-time captain and consensus All American.
That relationship is flashing in neon for the rest of the league, so if there is another team in the 50s interested in the 6-foot, 205-pounder, don’t be surprised if they trade in front of the Bengals to snag him.
Kelvin Winston Jr., Penn State
Projected as a third-round pick, Winston (6-1, 213) is coming off a knee injury suffered in the second game in 2024.
He has the makeup of a Bengals pick as a team captain, but with only 15 starts in college, his play recognition needs developing and the Cincinnati defense may not have time to wait on that.
Jonas Sanker, Virginia
A three-year starter and team captain for the Cavaliers, the 6-foot, 204-pound has good length and ball skills and was praised by his coaches for his communication skills on the field, an area where the Bengals could use a significant upgrade.
Defensive tackle
Shemar Turner, Texas A&M
First-round pick already is reuniting with one college teammate in 2024 third-rounder McKinnley Jackson. Could the Bengals give him another one – with the same first name?
A three-year starter for the Aggies, Turner (6-3, 290) had 10 sacks during his career, although on two came last season. Praised by Brugler for his fierce hands and combat mentality, he sounds like an ideal pick for new offensive line coach Scott Peters with his MMA background.
Darius Alexander, Toledo
He entered college in 2019 and will turn 25 during training camp, but at 6-3 ½ and 305 pounds, Alexander is an attacking disruptor in the interior of the defensive line.
Cornerback
Will Johnson, Michigan
Once thought to be a Top 10 pick, Johnson fell all the way out of the first round on reports of a knee issue.
The Bengals secondary already has two Wolverines, one of which is Dax Hill who could be a free agent next year. And Cam Taylor-Britt is entering the final year of his rookie as well.
Johnson (6-1 1/2, 194 pounds) also missed seven games in 2024 due to shoulder and toe injuries and only started 22 games in his three seasons at Michigan.
Trey Amos, Mississippi
Well-traveled in college, Amos (6-foot, 195 pounds) played for Louisiana, Alabama and Ole Miss. He was a first team All-SEC pick for the Rebels in 2024. He excels in press coverage, and there are reports Golden wants the Bengals to play more man coverage.