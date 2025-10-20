Cincinnati Bengals Clear Betting Favorites Over New York Jets
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are back in the favorite role for the first time since losing Joe Burrow to injury earlier this season. Cincinnati enters Week 8 as a 5.5-point betting favorite over the New York Jets, with a point total set at 44.5
The Bengals are 3-4 straight up and against the spread this season, while the Jets have been the league's worst team on both fronts. They are yet to win a game SU or ATS in what's shaping up to be one of the worst seasons in the history of the franchise.
They just benched embattled starting quarterback Justin Fields for backup Tyrod Taylor, who came in and threw multiple interceptions in Sunday's blowout loss to the two-win Browns.
Cincinnati can really inject life back into the season by getting to 4-4 this weekend.
"I told you, we're going to get back to this feeling of getting these stadiums full, people having hope, cheering this team on, being proud to cheer the team on," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said after Thursday Night's 33-31 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. "We're going to get there. We’re not there yet. We're 3-4. We have a ways to go. But this is a good step in the right direction of showing everybody what we know we're capable of.”
Cincinnati takes on New York at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.
