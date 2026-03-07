Cincinnati Bengals Get Encouraging Health Update on Key Player

CINCINNATI — Bengals tight end Erick All Jr. shared an encouraging update on his recovery from ACL surgery on Saturday afternoon.

"I’m back brotha," All wrote on X with a bicep flex emoji.

This would be big news for a Bengals offense that needs a well rounded tight end that can do a little bit of everything. All compliments the rest of the tight end room.

They have quality receiving tight ends in Mike Gesicki and Tanner Hudson. Drew Sample is a quality blocking tight end and Cam Grandy isn't far behind in that department.

All is a mixture of both when healthy. He had 20 catches for 158 yards in nine games as a rookie before suffering a torn ACL against the Raiders in 2024. He had complications after his first surgery and had to undergo a second surgery to repair the injury.

He stayed in good spirits and was in the locker room and around the team during the 2025 season, but missed the entire year. Now it sounds like both he and the Bengals are hopeful that he can return to the field.

The Bengals selected All in the fourth round (115th overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft.

What Zac Taylor Said About All's Recovery

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Erick All Jr. (83) catches a pass for a first down as Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (28) goes to tackle him in the second quarter of the NFL game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was asked about All last week at the 2026 NFL combine.

"I don't want to speak too soon on where he's at for '26," Taylor said. "I know he's progressing nicely as the as the season went on and as we got into the offseason. But I don't have an update for you today on how that's going."

All's Value on Offense

Sep 15, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end Erick All Jr. (83) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

All helped unlock part of the Bengals offense that we hadn't seen during the Joe Burrow era.

A tight end that can block, run reliable routes and make plays in the passing game is the complete package. All could do it all—pun intended—and his versatility made the Bengals' offense better.

It would be great to get him back on the field. The Bengals can't bank on him being healthy. This is his third ACL surgery. He suffered one at Iowa that was repaired and then had to undergo surgery twice to repair this one.

Regardless, this is great news and it sounds like the Bengals and All are hopeful that he can return in 2026.

