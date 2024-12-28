Week 17 Best Bets: Cincinnati Bengals vs Denver Broncos
Last week was profitable, as we went 2-1 on our official picks for a profit of nearly two units. Once David Njoku lines were set just an hour before game time, I threw another winning slip on X pushing our total profit to three units. Let’s keep the good vibes rolling with my favorite bets for Week 17 Broncos vs. Bengals:
Marvin Mims Longest Reception OVER 14.5 Yards (-115 DraftKings)
I don’t think I have taken a minus odds straight bet in three months, but I really like this line and unfortunately DraftKings does not allow you to parlay with any other lines. In addition to this line, I will also put half a unit on Mims alt receiving yards of 40+ (+260).
My Bet Backers:
- Over the last five games, Mims has easily exceeded this line four times with long catches of 37, 37, 93, 53.
- The Bengals defense has allowed at least three passing plays of 15+ yards in every game since Week 3.
Chase Brown OVER 26.5 Receiving Yards + Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+184 FanDuel)
My Bet Backers:
- The Broncos defense has allowed a running back to eclipse 26.5 receiving yards in six of their last eight games, and 10 times overall this season.
- Chase Brown hit this line in five-straight games before falling short the last two. However, the Broncos have the second-highest quarterback pressure rate which COULD result in quicker throws and more opportunities for Brown.
- Brown has scored in six of his last eight games.
Game Total Alternate OVER 53.5 Points (+144 FanDuel)
You can slide this alternate a bit in whatever direction makes you feel more comfortable, and even parlay it with the moneyline for whichever team you think will win. I chose 53.5 points and will be placing as a straight bet.
My Bet Backers:
- Against bottom-10 scoring defenses, the Broncos offense has averaged 33 points per game. The Bengals' defense ranks 5th-worst in points allowed.
- Against top-10 scoring defenses, the Bengals offense has still averaged 28.8 points per game. The Broncos boast the 4th-best scoring defense.
- Over the last five games, Denver’s offense has averaged 33.2 points per game.
Ja’Marr Chase 100+ Receiving Yards + Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+188 DraftKings)
Every fan knows Chase can go off literally any game, but some may be a bit scared off by the previous performance against Patrick Surtain II and company. I am not.
My Bet Backers:
- Chase leads the league in receiving yards and touchdowns on in-breaking routes (670/7).
- The Broncos have faced three other receivers ranked in the top-10 in yards on in-breaking routes. Those receivers have gone for 9/235/1, 5/127/2, 6/87.
- Chase has scored in 10-of-13 games since Week 3.
Joe Burrow OVER 36.5 Pass Attempts + UNDER 280.5 Passing Yards (+370 DraftKings)
This is a half unit play for me considering the odds and the negative corelation that would have to take place in order to hit.
My Bet Backers:
- Five quarterbacks have thrown it 37+ times for 280 or fewer yards against Denver’s defense this season.
- Since Week 7, Burrow has seven games with less than 280 passing yards, with three of those games over 36.5 pass attempts.
- The Broncos defense allows the second-fewest yards on deep completions per game (27.1), meaning Burrow may rely on a higher volume of shorter pass attempts in this game.
Just for Fun(ds) Parlay
For +1100 odds, I actually like the data that backs this slip. The Bengals defense has allowed five running backs to surpass 25 receiving yards since Week 13, and Javonte Williams figures to be the biggest beneficiary of running back receptions within the Denver offense. Bo Nix has passed for multiple touchdowns in five of his past six games, and Courtland Sutton has been on the receiving end of one of those in three of the five multi-touchdown games.
*DISCLAIMER* This is not intended to be betting advice, rather these are some props I like and will be placing my money on. While I use data and research to support my picks, there is no such thing as a sure bet. Always remember to only bet amounts you are comfortable losing.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
