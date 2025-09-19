All Bengals

Week 3 Best Bets: Minnesota Vikings vs Cincinnati Bengals

Here are our bets of the week ahead of Sunday's game in Minnesota!

Taylor Cornell

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Noah Fant (86) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025.
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Noah Fant (86) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

It’s Jake Browning season, and I feel similar about that proposition as I do about our Best Bets through two weeks. Not excited, but it could be worse!

We hold a 3-4 betting record through two weeks, netting -0.5 units. Onward and upward, because what else can you do?

All bets are one unit plays unless otherwise specified.

Noah Fant OVER 2.5 Receptions + 18.5 Receiving Yards (+146 DraftKings)

I feel confident a Bengals tight end is going to pop this week, and my money is (literally) on Fant.

My Bet Backers:

  • In Browning’s starts in 2023, he targeted the tight end position over 23% of the time.
  • Even with just 24.6% snap share in a negative game script last week, Fant notched a 3/28 line.
  • I expect the Bengals to attempt to run the ball more often against a Vikings defense that allows nearly 170 rushing yards per game, spelling more playing time for Fant.
  • The Vikings have allowed both Cole Kmet and Kyle Pitts to surpass 30 receiving yards against them so far this season.

Carson Wentz UNDER 202.5 Passing Yards + Jake Browning Alternate Passing Yards 200+ (+148 DraftKings)

I can’t believe I am betting on Carson Wentz and Browning in Week 3. I also can hardly believe I am taking the under for an opposing quarterback’s yards.

My Bet Backers:

  •  Wentz hasn’t thrown for 200+ yards since October of 2022. Granted, he’s only had four starts since then, but I will take my chances that he does not come into this game firing on all cylinders
  • In Sam Darnold’s first start last year, he had just 24 pass attempts. JJ McCarthy threw the ball only 21 times in his first start this year. I expect Minnesota play-caller Kevin O’Connell to protect Wentz in his first game action this season resulting in fewer pass opportunities and yards

Ja’Marr Chase Alternate 1Q Receiving Yards 10+ + Jordan Mason Alternate 1Q Rushing Yards 10+ (+119 FanDuel)

I hit an insane first quarter bet last week, and I like having one that I know within the first 30 minutes of the game whether it hits or not.

My Bet Backers:

  • Ja’Marr saw a 17% target share in 2023 with Browning at starter, and hauled in 10 passes for 128 yards with Browning last week
  • The Jags carried the ball five times for 21 yards in the first quarter last week against the Bengals, and I expect the Vikings to try to establish the run with Wentz at the helm.

I certainly cannot resist putting together more than just three slips for Bengals games, so don't forget to find more parlays on my X.

*DISCLAIMER* This is not intended to be betting advice, rather these are some props I like and will be placing my money on. While I use data and research to support my picks, there is no such thing as a sure bet. Always remember to only bet amounts you are comfortable losing.

feed

Published |Modified
Taylor Cornell
TAYLOR CORNELL

Taylor is a contributor to Bengals on SI with a focus on betting content. Using stats and data research to support his plays, he enjoys sharing his hobby with others. His gambling philosophy is to always do so responsibly, and never shame a man’s unit size. Taylor has a Bengals podcast called the Who Dey Den and can be found often tweeting Bengals stats on Twitter/X: @_TaylorCornell.

Home/Betting