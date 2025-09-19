Week 3 Best Bets: Minnesota Vikings vs Cincinnati Bengals
It’s Jake Browning season, and I feel similar about that proposition as I do about our Best Bets through two weeks. Not excited, but it could be worse!
We hold a 3-4 betting record through two weeks, netting -0.5 units. Onward and upward, because what else can you do?
All bets are one unit plays unless otherwise specified.
Noah Fant OVER 2.5 Receptions + 18.5 Receiving Yards (+146 DraftKings)
I feel confident a Bengals tight end is going to pop this week, and my money is (literally) on Fant.
My Bet Backers:
- In Browning’s starts in 2023, he targeted the tight end position over 23% of the time.
- Even with just 24.6% snap share in a negative game script last week, Fant notched a 3/28 line.
- I expect the Bengals to attempt to run the ball more often against a Vikings defense that allows nearly 170 rushing yards per game, spelling more playing time for Fant.
- The Vikings have allowed both Cole Kmet and Kyle Pitts to surpass 30 receiving yards against them so far this season.
Carson Wentz UNDER 202.5 Passing Yards + Jake Browning Alternate Passing Yards 200+ (+148 DraftKings)
I can’t believe I am betting on Carson Wentz and Browning in Week 3. I also can hardly believe I am taking the under for an opposing quarterback’s yards.
My Bet Backers:
- Wentz hasn’t thrown for 200+ yards since October of 2022. Granted, he’s only had four starts since then, but I will take my chances that he does not come into this game firing on all cylinders
- In Sam Darnold’s first start last year, he had just 24 pass attempts. JJ McCarthy threw the ball only 21 times in his first start this year. I expect Minnesota play-caller Kevin O’Connell to protect Wentz in his first game action this season resulting in fewer pass opportunities and yards
Ja’Marr Chase Alternate 1Q Receiving Yards 10+ + Jordan Mason Alternate 1Q Rushing Yards 10+ (+119 FanDuel)
I hit an insane first quarter bet last week, and I like having one that I know within the first 30 minutes of the game whether it hits or not.
My Bet Backers:
- Ja’Marr saw a 17% target share in 2023 with Browning at starter, and hauled in 10 passes for 128 yards with Browning last week
- The Jags carried the ball five times for 21 yards in the first quarter last week against the Bengals, and I expect the Vikings to try to establish the run with Wentz at the helm.
I certainly cannot resist putting together more than just three slips for Bengals games, so don't forget to find more parlays on my X.
*DISCLAIMER* This is not intended to be betting advice, rather these are some props I like and will be placing my money on. While I use data and research to support my picks, there is no such thing as a sure bet. Always remember to only bet amounts you are comfortable losing.