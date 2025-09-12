Week 2 Best Bets: Cincinnati Bengals vs Jacksonville Jaguars
We made it out of Week 1 on the plus-side of things, finishing 2-2 for +0.4 units on our official bets. Can we make it back to back winning weeks? Here are the bets I am targeting in Week 2:
All bets are one unit plays unless otherwise specified
Trevor Lawrence UNDER 238.5 Passing Yards + Alternate Passing Touchdowns 1+ (+144 DraftKings)
A strong data-based bet has the Bengals defense stifling the Jaguars pass game this week.
My Bet Backers:
- Lawrence exceeded this line in just 2-of-9 healthy games last season, and fell comfortably short in Week 1 of 2025 (178 yards)
- The Bengals defense has allowed just six QB’s to pass for 240+ yards since the start of last season.
- Those quarterbacks surpassing 240 yards against Cincinnati have averaged 36.1 pass attempts. Lawrence has thrown the ball that many times just once in his past ten contests, and new playcaller Liam Coen dialed up that many pass plays in just 5/17 games last season. His pass attempts line for this week is set at 33.5.
Travis Etienne OVER 56.5 Rush Yards + Chase Brown Alternate Rush Yards 60+ (+182 FanDuel)
Double dipping at the running back position for this slip represents a strong
My Bet Backers:
- Etienne was the workhorse for Jacksonville in Week 1, handling 64% of the running back carries. Also to note, the back with the second-most rushes last week has since been traded.
- Etienne’s Rush Attempts O/U is set at 14.5, juiced to the OVER. Over the last two seasons, 82.9% of RBs that have 15 carries in a game eclipse 56 rushing yards.
- Chase Brown saw plenty of opportunity last week, totaling 21 carries. His rush attempts line is set at 18.5. In the five games last season with 18 or more carries, Brown eclipsed 60 yards in each contest, averaging over 92 yards.
- While the running game struggled to get going last week, the first half was more effective, ranking 5th in Success Rate at 57.1%. A return to a more 'normal' game flow should only help the Cincinnati offense.
Alternate Total Points OVER 40.5 + Cincinnati Bengals Moneyline (+106 DraftKings)
A slightly higher scoring game than last week AND a Bengals win? Sign me up!
My Bet Backers:
- To be quite honest… this is a vibes bet. Forgive me for straying from my data-driven ways, but it just FEELS like the Bengals offense rebounds and Cincinnati survives their home opener to start the season 2-0. If this bet hits, it means we won money and the Bengals were victorious! If it does not hit, it’s a reminder to stick with stats and trends as drivers for my bets.
We’re abandoning the ‘Joe Burrow 250/2’ prop that I mentioned last week (not only did it not hit, but the odds this week are not nearly as juicy as last). We will settle for three official bets, and I will likely sprinkle in a couple more prior to kickoff so be sure to check out my X account this weekend.
*DISCLAIMER* This is not intended to be betting advice, rather these are some props I like and will be placing my money on. While I use data and research to support my picks, there is no such thing as a sure bet. Always remember to only bet amounts you are comfortable losing.
