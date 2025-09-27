Week 4 Best Bets: Denver Broncos vs Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football
For a third consecutive week, our best bets went 1-2 and we now sit at 4-6 overall, netting -1.0 units. The Bengals look to rebound in Week 4 against the Broncos, and so do I.
All bets are one unit plays unless otherwise specified.
Ja’Marr Chase 6+ Alternate Receptions (+120 FanDuel)
Taking any overs on offensive props after what we have seen of late from the Bengals feels optimistic, but we risk it for the biscuit.
My Bet Backers:
- Chase reeled in 10 catches with Jake Browning at the helm in Week 2, and had five more receptions last week in a game that had five drives shortened due to turnovers
- While the Broncos offense is stout, they have allowed three wide receivers to catch at least six passes in a game this season.
- Last week, Chargers receivers feasted on in-breaking routes, tallying 15 receptions on those routes. Four of Chase's five receptions last week came on in-breakers against the Vikings.
Bo Nix OVER 1.5 Passing TDs + 170+ Alternate Passing Yards (+108 DraftKings)
Nix has struggled to start the year, which allows us to capitalize on low lines on these props to find plus-odds value.
My Bet Backers:
- All three quarterbacks the Bengals have faced this season have thrown for more than 170 passing yards, and 2of-3 threw multiple touchdowns.
- The Bengals rank bottom-10 in QB Pressure%, and all five of Bo Nix’s passing touchdowns have come with no pressure
Chase Brown to Record Less Than 20 Rushing Yards in the 1st Quarter + JK Dobbins to Record Less Than 20 Rushing Yards in the 1st Quarter (+127 FanDuel)
Using FanDuel’s new ‘Your Way Parlay’ tool, I used the sliding scale to set the line and find favorable odds.
My Bet Backers:
- The Bengals and Broncos have both been strong thus far in first quarter run defense, both allowing just one rusher to exceed this line in the opening quarter this year.
- The Broncos rank 31st in rushing rate in the first quarter this year, and Brown has 14 yards on eight first quarter carries the past two games.
While I have limited my official plays to approximately three each week so far, stay tuned to my X for two more official plays prior to kickoff. With sportsbooks adding more player lines and promos leading up to kickoff, we will look to capitalize and get ourselves into the green for the year.
*DISCLAIMER* This is not intended to be betting advice, rather these are some props I like and will be placing my money on. While I use data and research to support my picks, there is no such thing as a sure bet. Always remember to only bet amounts you are comfortable losing.