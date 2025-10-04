All Bengals

Week 5 Best Bets: Cincinnati Bengals vs Detroit Lions

The Cincinnati Bengals have been outscored 76-13 in the last two games.

Taylor Cornell

Sep 22, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) reacts with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
The Bengals continued their stink-fest last week, and our betting struggles also continued with a 1-2 record. For the season, we sit at 5-8, for -1.9 units. Let’s right the ship this week and get back in the green.

All bets are one unit plays unless otherwise specified.

Chase Brown OVER 2.5 Receptions + OVER 15.5 Receiving Yards (+112)

While the Bengals offense is anything but consistent these days, the data supports Brown’s usage through the air in this contest.

Chase Brown
Sep 29, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) rushes during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

My Bet Backers:

  • Brown has cleared both marks in back to back games with Browning under center
  • The Lions have allowed receiving lines of 4/43 and 3/45 in back to back weeks

Sam LaPorta 4+ Alternate Receptions + David Montgomery 40+ Rushing Yards (+130 FanDuel)

Surely you can’t go wrong taking overs on Lions offensive skill players, right?

My Bet Backers:

  • The Bengals defense has allowed ten, three, six and eight receptions to tight ends this season
  • Two thirds of LaPorta’s receptions this season have come from the slot. The Bengals have already seen other tight ends abuse them from the slot this year in the likes of Harold Fannin and TJ Hockenson
  • While David Montgomery has only eclipsed this line in 2/4 games this season, the Bengals run defense has allowed running back tandems to tally 71 & 42 rushing yards, 116 & 30, and 101 & 58 over the last three contests

Amon-Ra St. Brown 50+ Alternate Receiving Yards + David Montgomery Anytime Touchdown (+108 DraftKings)

David Montgomery
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) runs against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) and defensive tackle Broderick Washington (96) during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While I rarely put touchdowns in my official slips, I am buying into the fact that Dan Campbell may make a concerted effort to get the hometown kid a tuddy in Cincinnati.

My Bet Backers:

  • The Lions have run the fifth-most plays in goal-to-go situations, running it on 52% of those plays
  • Montgomery has seen 7/12 rush attempts for Detroit in goal-to-go plays this season, making him 
  • St. Brown has surpassed 50 yards in three straight games, and 7/8 dating back to last season

Ja’Marr Chase 20+ 1st Half Receiving Yards + Amon-Ra St. Brown 25+ 1st Half Receiving Yards (+108 DraftKings)

We’ve dabbled in first quarter props the last couple of weeks, but this week we get an extra quarter to hit our parlay.

My Bet Backers:

  • The Lions defense has allowed seven different pass catchers eclipse 20 receiving yards in the first half, the Bengals defense has allowed nine to hit 25 receiving yards
  • Chase has 34 and 15 first half receiving yards in two first halves with Jake Browning this season. With as often as Browning missed Chase on open looks last week, I expect him to be able to eclipse this line against Detroit

As always, don't forget check out my X for more player props prior to the game. With sportsbooks adding more player lines and promos leading up to kickoff, we will look for value to capitalize on.

*DISCLAIMER* This is not intended to be betting advice, rather these are some props I like and will be placing my money on. While I use data and research to support my picks, there is no such thing as a sure bet. Always remember to only bet amounts you are comfortable losing.

