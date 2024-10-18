Week 7 Best Bets: Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals
They say all good things must come to an end, and after a profitable few weeks leading up to New York, we came up snake eyes in Week 6. You can’t win if you don’t play though, so we are back with our best bets for Week 7 against Cleveland. While divisional games are usually me LEAST favorite to bet on, that won't stop us from putting together some high payout parlays.
Deshaun Watson 25+ Rushing Yards + UNDER 184.5 Passing Yards (+164 DraftKings)
Deshaun Watson the passer has been awful, but I do think there’s value in his rushing yards prop in Week 7.
My Bet Backers:
- In his lone outing against Cincinnati last year, Watson rushed five times for 45 yards.
- Watson has carried the ball at least five times in 3/4 games, averaging 29.5 rush yards in those games.
- The Bengals have allowed rushing yard totals of 56, 55, 39 and 32 to quarterbacks this season.
- Watson has hit the under on this passing yards prop in 4/6 games this season, including three straight. He also will be without WR1 Amari Cooper who was traded earlier this week.
Chase Brown UNDER 53.5 Rushing Yards + Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+345 DraftKings)
Even though the Bengals apparently want to run the ball more this week, the Browns defense has been pretty sturdy of late and I do still expect Zack Moss to get 40% of the snaps. This is probably a half unit play based on the odds.
My Bet Backers:
- The Browns have allowed only one running back to eclipse this rushing total line, and it was on 16 carries.
- Cleveland’s run defense has allowed six rushing touchdowns this season, and Brown himself has scored in two of his last three games.
Joe Burrow UNDER 255.5 Passing Yards + Tee Higgins 60+ Receiving Yards (+305 DraftKings)
Combining the under on a passing yards prop and over on a receiving yards prop gives us a nice payout if (when) we hit. At these odds I would play as a half unit.
My Bet Backers:
- The Browns have allowed just one passer to surpass 255 passing yards through six games.
- Joe Burrow has gone under this line in his last three games versus Cleveland, and in 3/6 games this season overall.
- Tee Higgins leads the Bengals with 25.7% target share and has a 71% catch rate compared to 50% from a season ago.
- In the two games Higgins has played with Burrow in which he passed for less than 250 yards, Tee still accounted for 60 and 77 yards in those games.
Just For Fun(ds) Parlay
We know AFC North battles can be ugly, so I wouldn't be surprised to see a lower scoring affair. Someone will have to step up a bit in Amari Cooper's absence, and my bet (literally) is on Elijah Moore. Finally, Moss has eclipsed 10.5 receiving yards in five straight, and even with potentially reduced snaps he should see work on third downs for a couple of check downs.
*DISCLAIMER* This is not intended to be betting advice, rather these are some props I like and will be placing my money on. While I use data and research to support my picks, there is no such thing as a sure bet. Always remember to only bet amounts you are comfortable losing.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
