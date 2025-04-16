Cincinnati Bengals Announce Jersey Numbers for Free Agents and New Numbers for Some Returning Players
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals announced the jersey numbers for the players they signed in free agency today.
Several players who were on the 2024 team have elected to switch numbers in 2025.
Among the newcomers, running back Samaje Perine is returning to his familiar No. 34 for his third stint with the team.
Perine wore No. 34 from 2019-22.
Running back Khalil Herbert is the most recent Bengals player to wear 34, taking that number after arriving from the Bears via trade last season.
Linebacker Oren Burks will wear No. 42.
Cornerback Marco Wilson wore 42 last year but has elected to switch to Vonn Bell’s old No. 24 so that Burks can wear 42, the number he sported last year while winning the Super Bowl with the Eagles.
Defensive tackle T.J. Slaton is taking No. 98 but hopefully not the baggage that comes along with it after Sheldon Richardson had that number for his ill-fated season 2024 season.
Slaton wore No. 93 during his four seasons in Green Bay, but that currently belongs to McKinnley Jackson.
And new guard Lucas Patrick is going with No. 62.
That’s the number he’s worn for all eight of his seasons in the league with the Packers, Bears and Saints.
Matt Lee wore 62 last year as a rookie, but he is giving Patrick 62 and switching to 65, the number Alex Cappa wore the last three seasons.
Lee wore 55 in college, but that's been Logan Wilson's number since he arrived in 2020.
Linebacker Joe Giles-Harris is switching from the No. 47 he wore on the practice squad last year to No. 53.