Cincinnati Bengals Announce Uniform Combination For Sunday's Game Against the Cleveland Browns

Jay Morrison

Sep 8, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) prepares for the snap in the second half against the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals will try once again to get their first win in orange pants when they face the team most known for wearing britches that color.

Cincinnati will wear black jerseys, orange pants, black stripes and black socks for its Week 16 game against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium.

The Bengals debuted the orange pants with orange jerseys in the season opener, a 16-10 loss to the New England Patriots despite being favored by 7.5 points.

They wore the orange pants again in a 41-38 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens. That game featured the same uniform combo that they will wear Sunday against Cleveland.

And the Bengals wore orange pants in the Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football. The Bengals wore white jerseys in that game, which they lost 34-27.

Both teams could end up wearing orange pants, as the Browns often do when they wear their white jerseys.

In last year’s season finale at Paycor, Cleveland wore white jerseys with brown pants.

But from 2020-2022, the Browns wore white jerseys and orange pants when facing the Bengals in Cincinnati.

The Bengals have won two games in a row and three of their last four in black jerseys, so something has to give between that run and the orange pants losing streak.

Published
