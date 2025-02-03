Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency Preview: Could - Should - They Be Buyers at Guard?
CINCINNATI – It’s a good year to have a bad problem on the interior of the offensive line, as the Cincinnati Bengals do.
Out of 60 guards with at least 600 snaps in 2024, Cordell Volson ranked No. 58 and Alex Cappa No. 60 in Pro Football Focus pass blocking grades.
The Bengals eventually benched Volson, only to have injuries force him back into the lineup. Barring more injuries, the chances of Volson entering 2025 as a starter as slim.
Even with a cap hit of $3.6 million this year due to the NFL's Proven Performance Escalator, Volson should stick around until at least training camp, where he will battle to earn a backup role.
And Cappa has a $10.3 million cap hit this season, making him one of the most likely cap cut candidates, a move that would clear $8 million in cap space.
In addition to adding cap space by releasing Cappa and other underperforming veterans with large contracts, the Bengals could find themselves with even more to spend if wide receiver Tee Higgins turns down a below-market-value salary the team is hoping he’ll settle for.
Given the team’s growing cap space, its poor track record with drafting offensive linemen and Cody Ford being the top option on the current roster, turning to free agency to find at least one starting guard – if not both – seems like an obvious course.
Fortunately for the Bengals, there are a lot of quality options this year.
Only edge rushers are more represented in PFF’s top 75 available free agents than guards.
There are 13 edge rushers in the group and 10 guards.
The rest of the list includes nine cornerbacks, eight wide receivers – including Higgins, who is No. 1 overall – seven linebackers, seven safeties, seven offensive tackles, six defensive tackles, three quarterbacks, three running backs and one tight end.
This week we’ll take a look at the best guard options and break down the pros and cons to signing each of them, beginning with the Kansas City Chiefs’ Trey Smith, who is No. 2 overall on PFF’s list.
