Cincinnati Bengals Legend To Announce Team's Second-, Third-Round Picks of NFL Draft Next Weekend
CINCINNATI – Cincinnati Bengals legend and 2024 Ring of Honor inductee Tim Krumrie will be in Green Bay, Wisc., for the draft and will announce the team’s second- and third-round picks next week.
The NFL on Thursday released the full list of legends who will be announcing their team’s selections.
Krumrie was an obvious selection for the Bengals given that it’s his home state and where he played college for the University of Wisconsin.
And because he could be announcing a fellow defensive tackle as the Bengals head into this draft looking for more pass rushers.
According to Pro Football Reference, Krumrie’s 1,008 solo tackles are nearly 500 more than the next closest Bengals player (although they were much harder to track prior to 1994).
He ranks 12th all-time on the Bengals sack leaders list (34.5) after Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard passed him this decade.
This will be Krumie’s second time announcing a pick for the team. He announced running back Giovani Bernard and defensive end Margus Hunt in the second round in 2013.
Former wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh had the honors last year, announcing wide receiver and mentee Jermaine Burton in the third round.
In 2023, it was A.J. Green who served as the team legend. He announced second-round pick DJ Turner II.
And in 2022, Isaac Curtis took the stage to announce cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt in the second round.
Another local connection next weekend will be Boone County High School graduate Shaun Alexander announcing the pick for the Seattle Seahawks.
Among the NFL Legends scheduled to be on-site, four have been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame: Jerry Kramer (Green Bay Packers, Class of 2018), Dave Robinson (Green Bay Packers, Class of 2013), Lynn Swann (Pittsburgh Steelers, Class of 2001) and Joe Thomas (Cleveland Browns, Class of 2023).