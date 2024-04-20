Major Outlet Names Two SEC Players in Fit/Need Exercise For Bengals
CINCINNATI — ESPN writers Matt Miller and Jordan Reid went through a fun exercise dropping the player that will fill a need in the 2024 NFL Draft along with a player that is a good value for the Bengals at Pick 18.
Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy II fits the need the category as the consensus big board's 17th-ranked player and best overall DT.
"A wrecking ball in the middle, Murphy would bring a tone-setting presence to the Bengals' defense," Reid wrote. "He's stout as a run-defender and disruptive as a pass-rusher. Cincinnati replaced DJ Reader with Sheldon Rankins in free agency, but it could use more help there."
LSU wide receiver Brrian Thomas Jr. fit the value category as the 18th-best player on the consensus big board and fourth-best WR.
"My No. 17-ranked prospect would immediately factor into the Bengals' long-term plans for life after Tee Higgins -- who requested a trade -- as the team's No. 2 receiver behind Ja'Marr Chase," Miller wrote. "Thomas led the nation with 17 touchdown catches last season."
