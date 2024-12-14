Facemask Against Bengals That Led To Joe Burrow Fumbling, Injuring His Knee Doesn't Result In Fine
CINCINNATI – Unlike the Travis Jones unpenalized facemask against Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, the one commited by Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Marist Liufau on Monday did not result in a fine..
The facemask and ensuing twist resulted in Burrow fumbling and injuring his knee.
Fortunately for the Bengals, tight end Tanner Hudson recovered the fumble, but the next time Burrow and the offense took the field, the quarterback was wearing a compression sleeve on his left leg.
Burrow said he was dealing with soreness in the knee during his Wednesday news conference, and he was listed as a limited participant in the first two practices of the week before going full Friday.
In Week 10, a facemask against Burrow failed to draw a flag but resulted in a fine.
The league fined Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Travis Jones $22,511 for a facemask on the game-deciding two-point conversion in a 35-34 loss.
Had that infraction been properly flagged, Cincinnati would have had another shot to win the game from the 1-yard line.
There were four fines levied from Monday night's game, but the only unnecessary roughness penalty Monday night did not result in a fine, and it shouldn’t have.
It was the play where Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt staged an obvious flop after a shove from Dallas tight end Luke Schoonmaker to bait the official into throwing the flag.
Pratt's flop was cartoonish enough to prompt ESPN analyst Troy Aikman to say, "I think the Golden Globe nominees were announced today. So we'll get a late entry."
Bengals running back Chase Brown was fined $5,481 for jumping into the Salvation Army Kettle after scoring a touchdown.
Pratt was fined $16,883 for a hip drop tackle, and Bengals safety Geno Stone received a $22,511 fine for illegal use of the helmet.
Cowboys linebacker Donovan Wilson was fined $16,883 for a hip drop tackle against Hudson.
