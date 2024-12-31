Four Cincinnati Bengals Finish In Top 10 in Final Pro Bowl Voting
CINCINNATI – Four Cincinnati Bengals players finished in the top 10 at their positions in the final Pro Bowl voting tally, which the NFL released today.
Trey Hendrickson was the only player to finish first at his position, edging out the Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett among defensive ends.
Hendrickson, who is tied with Garrett for the NFL lead in sacks with 14, is the second defensive player in Cincinnati history to be voted to four consecutive Pro Bowls, joining former defensive tackle Geno Atkins, who went to six straight from 2014-19.
Joe Burrow finished second to Washington Commanders rookie Jayden Daniels in quarterback voting.
Burrow, who logged 239,526 votes, had the fourth most votes of all players behind Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (252,200), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (250,000) and Daniels (242,352).
This will be Burrow’s second Pro Bowl.
Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase also finished second in the wide receiver voting, trailing Detroit’s Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Chase is the only player in franchise history to be voted to the Pro Bowl in each of his first four seasons in the league.
He leads the league and has set franchise records in receptions (117) and receiving yards (1,612). And he leads the league in touchdown catches with 16, which are one shy of Carl Pickens’ team record.
In addition to the Triple Crown, Chase has a chance to win Offensive Player of the Year and should earn his first All Pro selection.
Running back Chase Brown was not in the list of top 10 running backs during any of the previous voting updates, but he landed at No. 9 on the final one.
The complete AFC and NFC player rosters for The 2025 Pro Bowl Games will be announced on Thursday on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football at 9 a.m.
