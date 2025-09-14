Bengals Score Late Game-Winning Touchdown Against Jaguars to Start 2-0
CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase and Jake Browning keep the ship afloat.
It was stormy but Cincinnati's offense found a way to keep pace with Jacksonvile on Sunday and punch in a short touchdown to take a 31-27 lead and win the game.
Chase was instrumental on the drive to get up to 14 catches for 165 yards and a score in the game. Although nothing was bigger than Andrei Iosivas drawing a 30-yard pass interference call on Travis Hunter to keep the drive alive.
Check out the score by Browning and final drive log to seal Cincinnati's 2-0 start:
1-yd Touchdown Run
0:18 - 4th
Last Play
J.Browning up the middle for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN.
3rd & Goal at JAX 1
(0:19 - 4th) Timeout #2 by CIN at 00:19.
2-yd Pass
0:25 - 4th
(Shotgun) J.Browning pass short left to M.Gesicki to JAX 1 for 2 yards (E.Murray, D.Lloyd).
2nd & Goal at JAX 3
(0:25 - 4th) Timeout #1 by CIN at 00:25.
2-yd Run
0:51 - 4th
(Shotgun) C.Brown up the middle to JAX 3 for 2 yards (A.Armstead).
1st & Goal at JAX 5
4-yd Penalty
0:57 - 4th
J.Browning up the middle to JAX 1 for no gain (J.Hines-Allen). PENALTY on CIN-D.Risner, Offensive Offside, 4 yards, enforced at JAX 1 - No Play.
1st & Goal at JAX 1
(0:57 - 4th) Timeout #3 by JAX at 00:57.
3-yd Run
1:04 - 4th
(Shotgun) C.Brown up the middle to JAX 1 for 3 yards (J.Hines-Allen).
2nd & 3 at JAX 4
(1:04 - 4th) Timeout #2 by JAX at 01:04.
7-yd Pass
1:09 - 4th
(Shotgun) J.Browning pass short left to J.Chase to JAX 4 for 7 yards (T.Campbell).
1st & 10 at JAX 11
(1:09 - 4th) Timeout #1 by JAX at 01:09.
10-yd Pass
1:20 - 4th
(Shotgun) J.Browning pass short middle to M.Gesicki to JAX 11 for 10 yards (D.Savage).
1st & 10 at JAX 21
16-yd Pass
1:26 - 4th
(No Huddle, Shotgun) J.Browning pass short left to J.Chase pushed ob at JAX 21 for 16 yards (T.Hunter).
2nd & 5 at JAX 37
5-yd Pass
1:49 - 4th
(Shotgun) J.Browning pass short middle to C.Brown to JAX 37 for 5 yards (J.Lewis).
1st & 10 at JAX 42
25-yd Penalty
1:54 - 4th
(Shotgun) J.Browning pass incomplete deep right to A.Iosivas (T.Hunter). PENALTY on JAX-T.Hunter, Defensive Pass Interference, 25 yards, enforced at CIN 33 - No Play.
4th & 5 at CIN 33
Incompletion
2:00 - 4th
(Shotgun) J.Browning pass incomplete short right to A.Iosivas (J.Lewis).
3rd & 5 at CIN 33
(2:00 - 4th) Two-Minute Warning
6-yd Pass
2:05 - 4th
(Shotgun) J.Browning pass short right to M.Gesicki to CIN 33 for 6 yards (J.Lewis; F.Oluokun).
2nd & 11 at CIN 27
-1-yd Pass
2:40 - 4th
(Shotgun) J.Browning pass short left to N.Fant to CIN 27 for -1 yards (J.Lewis).
1st & 10 at CIN 28
13-yd Pass
2:45 - 4th
(Shotgun) J.Browning pass short right to C.Brown pushed ob at CIN 28 for 13 yards (T.Hunter).
4th & 3 at CIN 15
7-yd Pass
3:33 - 4th
(Shotgun) J.Browning pass short middle to D.Sample to CIN 15 for 7 yards (J.Hines-Allen; F.Oluokun).
3rd & 10 at CIN 8
Incompletion
3:38 - 4th
(Shotgun) J.Browning pass incomplete deep left to T.Higgins (T.Campbell).
2nd & 10 at CIN 8
Incompletion
3:42 - 4th
(Shotgun) J.Browning pass incomplete short left to T.Higgins.
1st & 10 at CIN 8
