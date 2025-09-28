Bengals Star Must Bounce Back Ahead of Monday Night Showdown With Nik Bonitto
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are on a quest to avenge the franchise’s worst loss in history when they clash with the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football at Mile High Stadium.
The Broncos offense may be struggling to start the season, but there is one area of the team that has kept Denver alive in every game so far this season: the defense. Even though they currently hold a 1-2 record, they have done all they can to stop opposing offenses only for quarterback Bo Nix and the offense to struggle to close out games against the Colts and Chargers where the Broncos have lost two straight games by walk off field goals.
This Broncos defense is going to be even more energized to gain a much needed victory on Monday night. Not only will they be led by reigning Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II, they also have an emerging star pass rusher in Nik Bonitto.
That means all eyes will be on Bengals starting left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and the rest of an offensive line unit that has struggled this season. Brown will likely be facing off against Bonitto for a majority of the game.
Brown must have a better game than he did last week against Jonathan Greenard and the Vikings pass rush, or else it could be another long day for Jake Browning and the offense. Bonitto already has three sacks and nine quarterback hits. He broke out last season with 13.5 sacks and 24 QB hits.
It should be noted that while Bonitto is an electric pass rusher, Brown and the Bengals offensive line kept him in check during the teams 30-24 overtime victory against the Broncos in Week 17 last season. Bonitto finished with two tackles and two QB hits. Brown was playin with a fractured fibula he suffered in the middle of last season.
If the Bengals are to have any chance at redeeming themselves after their Week 3 loss to the Vikings, then Brown will have to have the best game of the season. He has shown ability to be a stalwart at left tackle for the Bengals, and if he can shut down Bonitto, then it'll open things up for Browning and the Bengals' star weapons.
Brown has given up two sacks on the season so far in 2025. He has a pass blocking grade of 64.1 according to Pro Football Focus, which may not look as bad as one may think, but he will need be far better than that come Monday night when the Bengals kick off in Denver.
