Bengals Star Rookie Ruled Out Of Jaguars Game With Injury
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are down two key players for the rest of Sunday's game against Jacksonville as Shemar Stewart's been declared out with a right ankle injury. Joe Burrow is also out with a toe injury.
The rookie had been impressing early and ended his second stint of NFL action with two tackles. Cincinnati's defense had been getting consistent pressure on Trevor Lawrence against Jacksonville on Sunday with Stewart, but they'll have to do without him in a tight game.
The Bengals have no sacks, but did notch two forced turnovers on Lawrence. Stewart impressed the Cincinnati coaching staff with his play last week.
"Yeah, very calm, collected. That's what I saw," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said to the media postgame about the defensive rookies. "There was a time we had two young linebackers out there; two rookies out there when (Bengals LB) Logan (Wilson) came out. I'm watching just to see their body language. Didn't miss a beat. I think there are a lot ofguys that fit that description. All those guys who got in there and got a chance to play. It was not too big for any of them. That's why they're here, because they're all built like that. And so we're going to have to call on all these guys as the season progresses.”
The Bengals will have a much lengthier injury report this coming week than the first two of the season.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI