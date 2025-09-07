All Bengals

Bengals Strike For a Touchdown on Opening Drive of 2025 Season

Cincinnati worked a methodical drive for a score.

Russ Heltman

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow and the Bengals took an early lead against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday with a typical clinical drive from the offense on its first possession.

Chase Brown drove home a short score on a 12-play drive to take an early 7-0 lead over Cleveland on the road. Our Jay Morrison noted its the first time Cincinnati's scored a season-opening drive TD since playing the Raiders in 2015.

Check out the tote for six and the drive log below:

5-yd Touchdown Run

7:32 - 1st

(Shotgun) C.Brown right guard for 5 yards, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.

2nd & 2 at CLE 5

8-yd Run

8:14 - 1st

C.Brown right guard to CLV 5 for 8 yards (R.Hickman).

1st & 10 at CLE 13

5-yd Run

8:54 - 1st

(Shotgun) C.Brown right guard to CLV 13 for 5 yards (R.Hickman; G.Delpit).

3rd & 1 at CLE 18

6-yd Pass

9:30 - 1st

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Chase to CLV 18 for 6 yards (C.Schwesinger, R.Hickman).

2nd & 7 at CLE 24

7-yd Pass

10:12 - 1st

5-yd Run

1st & 14 at CLE 31

4-yd Penalty

10:29 - 1st

C.Brown right guard to CLV 17 for 10 yards (R.Hickman). PENALTY on CIN-A.Mims, Illegal Formation, 4 yards, enforced at CLV 27 - No Play.

1st & 10 at CLE 27

13-yd Pass

11:07 - 1st

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Higgins to CLV 27 for 13 yards (M.Harden).

3rd & 4 at CLE 40

6-yd Run

11:47 - 1st

(Shotgun) C.Brown up the middle to CLV 40 for 6 yards (M.Harden, A.Huntington).

2nd & 10 at CLE 46

Incompletion

11:52 - 1st

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to N.Fant.

1st & 10 at CLE 46

1-yd Run

12:29 - 1st

(Shotgun) C.Brown right guard to CLV 46 for 1 yard (I.McGuire; M.Graham).

3rd & 1 at CLE 47

5-yd Run

13:09 - 1st

(Shotgun) C.Brown up the middle to CLV 47 for 5 yards (R.Jenkins; G.Delpit).

2nd & 6 at CIN 48

5-yd Penalty

13:38 - 1st

(Shotgun) C.Brown right guard to CIN 43 for no gain (M.Collins; I.McGuire). PENALTY on CLV-M.Garrett, Defensive Offside, 5 yards, enforced at CIN 43 - No Play.

2nd & 11 at CIN 43

-1-yd Run

14:20 - 1st

(Shotgun) C.Brown up the middle to CIN 43 for -1 yards (D.Bush).

1st & 10 at CIN 44

12-yd Pass

14:55 - 1st

J.Burrow pass short right to N.Fant to CIN 44 for 12 yards (R.Hickman).

1st & 10 at CIN 32

Kickoff

15:00 - 1st

A.Szmyt kicks 51 yards from CLV 35 to CIN 14. C.Jones to CIN 32 for 18 yards (M.Diabate).

