Bengals Strike For a Touchdown on Opening Drive of 2025 Season
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow and the Bengals took an early lead against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday with a typical clinical drive from the offense on its first possession.
Chase Brown drove home a short score on a 12-play drive to take an early 7-0 lead over Cleveland on the road. Our Jay Morrison noted its the first time Cincinnati's scored a season-opening drive TD since playing the Raiders in 2015.
Check out the tote for six and the drive log below:
5-yd Touchdown Run
7:32 - 1st
(Shotgun) C.Brown right guard for 5 yards, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.
2nd & 2 at CLE 5
8-yd Run
8:14 - 1st
C.Brown right guard to CLV 5 for 8 yards (R.Hickman).
1st & 10 at CLE 13
5-yd Run
8:54 - 1st
(Shotgun) C.Brown right guard to CLV 13 for 5 yards (R.Hickman; G.Delpit).
3rd & 1 at CLE 18
6-yd Pass
9:30 - 1st
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Chase to CLV 18 for 6 yards (C.Schwesinger, R.Hickman).
2nd & 7 at CLE 24
7-yd Pass
10:12 - 1st
5-yd Run
1st & 14 at CLE 31
4-yd Penalty
10:29 - 1st
C.Brown right guard to CLV 17 for 10 yards (R.Hickman). PENALTY on CIN-A.Mims, Illegal Formation, 4 yards, enforced at CLV 27 - No Play.
1st & 10 at CLE 27
13-yd Pass
11:07 - 1st
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Higgins to CLV 27 for 13 yards (M.Harden).
3rd & 4 at CLE 40
6-yd Run
11:47 - 1st
(Shotgun) C.Brown up the middle to CLV 40 for 6 yards (M.Harden, A.Huntington).
2nd & 10 at CLE 46
Incompletion
11:52 - 1st
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to N.Fant.
1st & 10 at CLE 46
1-yd Run
12:29 - 1st
(Shotgun) C.Brown right guard to CLV 46 for 1 yard (I.McGuire; M.Graham).
3rd & 1 at CLE 47
5-yd Run
13:09 - 1st
(Shotgun) C.Brown up the middle to CLV 47 for 5 yards (R.Jenkins; G.Delpit).
2nd & 6 at CIN 48
5-yd Penalty
13:38 - 1st
(Shotgun) C.Brown right guard to CIN 43 for no gain (M.Collins; I.McGuire). PENALTY on CLV-M.Garrett, Defensive Offside, 5 yards, enforced at CIN 43 - No Play.
2nd & 11 at CIN 43
-1-yd Run
14:20 - 1st
(Shotgun) C.Brown up the middle to CIN 43 for -1 yards (D.Bush).
1st & 10 at CIN 44
12-yd Pass
14:55 - 1st
J.Burrow pass short right to N.Fant to CIN 44 for 12 yards (R.Hickman).
1st & 10 at CIN 32
Kickoff
15:00 - 1st
A.Szmyt kicks 51 yards from CLV 35 to CIN 14. C.Jones to CIN 32 for 18 yards (M.Diabate).
