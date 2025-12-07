Joe Burrow Leads Long TD Drive As Bengals Strike First In Buffalo

CINCINNATI — The Bengals converted a shaky third down to start the game in Buffalo, and it sparked touchdown magic from Chase Brown, setting the tone as underdogs.

Joe Burrow was perfect in the snow to start and peppered Tee Higgins with a few targets. He is trying to extend a 13-3 win mark in December and January during his NFL career.

Check out the strong score from Brown and 14-play drive log below:

Chase Brown powers through! Bengals score on a 14-play opening drive.



5-yd Touchdown Run

6:44 - 1st

(Shotgun) C.Brown left guard for 5 yards, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.

1st & Goal at BUF 5

4-yd Run

7:32 - 1st

(Shotgun) L.Patrick reported in as eligible. S.Perine right guard to BUF 5 for 4 yards (D.Walker).

3rd & 1 at BUF 9

5-yd Pass

8:15 - 1st

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Higgins to BUF 9 for 5 yards (Ta.Johnson).

2nd & 6 at BUF 14

4-yd Run

8:53 - 1st

S.Perine left end to BUF 14 for 4 yards (C.Bishop; A.Epenesa).

1st & 10 at BUF 18

11-yd Pass

9:34 - 1st

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to A.Iosivas to BUF 18 for 11 yards (T.White).

3rd & 10 at BUF 29

Incompletion

9:38 - 1st

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to A.Iosivas.

2nd & 10 at BUF 29

0-yd Run

10:18 - 1st

(Shotgun) C.Brown up the middle to BUF 29 for no gain (T.Sanders).

1st & 10 at BUF 29

7-yd Pass

11:03 - 1st

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to S.Perine to BUF 29 for 7 yards (C.Bishop; J.Hancock).

3rd & 6 at BUF 36

3-yd Run

11:39 - 1st

(Shotgun) C.Brown up the middle to BUF 36 for 3 yards (Ta.Johnson; A.Epenesa).

2nd & 9 at BUF 39

1-yd Pass

12:18 - 1st

J.Burrow pass short left to C.Brown to BUF 39 for 1 yard (S.Thompson).

1st & 10 at BUF 40

12-yd Pass

12:55 - 1st

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Higgins to BUF 40 for 12 yards (Ta.Johnson; J.Poyer).

1st & 10 at CIN 48

10-yd Pass

13:38 - 1st

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Higgins to CIN 48 for 10 yards (T.White) [D.Jones].

3rd & 5 at CIN 38

1-yd Run

14:19 - 1st

(Shotgun) C.Brown left end to CIN 38 for 1 yard (D.Walker).

2nd & 6 at CIN 37

4-yd Run

14:54 - 1st

C.Brown left tackle to CIN 37 for 4 yards (S.Thompson; D.Jones).

