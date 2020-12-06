Three Down Look: Bengals Flounder Against Dolphins

A three down look at the Bengals' loss to the Dolphins

It was the same story in a different city for the Bengals on Sunday, as they lost to the Dolphins 19-7 in Miami.

Time is running out for Zac Taylor to notch his first road win as a head coach in 2020. Whether it was more injuries or costly miscues, not much went right for the Bengals on Sunday.

Here is the three-down look at a chippy day in South Beach.

First Down: Tempers Flare Early And Often

Something about Florida seems to get the blood boiling for Bengals' wide receivers. A.J. Green got into a fight with Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey in 2017, and a pair of Bengals wideouts were at the center of extracurricular activity on Sunday. Tyler Boyd broke into a scrap on the sideline with Xavien Howard. Both players were ejected late in the second quarter. Officials called a penalty on Boyd, which ultimately cost them three points. Randy Bullock missed a 53-yard field goal attempt on the next play. The Dolphins banged in a field goal of their own as time expired, and a potential 10-3 halftime lead became 7-6.

Later in the fourth quarter, Dolphins returner Jakeem Grant took a dirty hit from Mike Thomas on a fair catch, and a brawl broke out with Shawn Williams getting ejected. Dolphins wide receivers DeVante Parker and Mack Hollins were also disqualified. It could be the frustration of four wins in two seasons or just individual issues on those plays. Whatever it is has turned the Bengals from a fun upstart team under Joe Burrow to a sloppy mess with four games remaining.

Second Down: The Offense Can't Get Much Worse

The optimists were hoping that more first-team reps and game planning would have Brandon Allen playing at a higher level this week. The Dolphins tossed that theory out the window quickly. Outside of the superhuman flat route by Boyd to score the Bengals' only points, the offense was in shambles. Take out the one play scoring drive, and Cincinnati averaged 2.48 yards per play.

The third quarter showed just how far apart these two rebuilding teams are. Miami outgained the Bengals 181 to -4 en route to a 16-7 lead. The offensive line was in shambles like it has been all year. The Bengals gave up six sacks. Sunday was the eighth game in franchise history where Cincinnati scored seven points or less while giving up six-plus sacks.

Three of those eight games have come under Taylor's watch, begging the question what more does this front office need to see? The young coach is now 1-5 this season when leading at halftime. Mix that in with zero road wins, one victory in his career against a winning team, plus signs of undisciplined play, and it has every Bengals fan channeling "Office Space."

Third Down: Defense Bends Without Breaking

Lou Anarumo's defense has tightened up the screws. Since the start of November, they have allowed over 20 points just once. The Bengals' defense held firm all afternoon, despite being on the field for 17 more plays (67-50) than the offense. They forced Miami to go 1-for-10 on third down and 1-for-4 in the red zone.

The coverage unit led by Jessie Bates III did a great job keeping the game in front of them. Tua Tagovailoa didn't look downfield very often, finishing 0-of-1 on passes 20-plus yards or more. Bates forced the Bengals only turnover and was inches away from adding to his interception total on multiple plays.

The defense had to find a way to score for the Bengals to have any hope in this game, so it's hard to lay a lot of blame at their feet, but they still have plenty to work on to reach their peak. The Cincinnati pass rush didn't show up, which has been a common theme this season. They didn't have a sack and finished with just two quarterback hits. Carl Lawson was the only defender with a quarterback separation rate better than the league average according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

A comfortable quarterback has often led to a happy tight end when playing Cincinnati and Sunday was no different for the Dolphins. Miami tight end Mike Gesicki had nine receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. Bates won against him early in the game, but offensive coordinator Chan Gailey exploited other more advantageous matchups.

It's nearly impossible for NFL defenses to pitch shutouts in today's game. The rule changes make it folly to ask of any unit, but this Bengals' offense might require perfection from their defensive counterparts if they want to win another game in 2020.

