Chase Brown Scores First Receiving Touchdown of Season Against New York Jets
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are rolling at home over the hapless New York Jets on Sunday, 24-10. Joe Flacco capped another TD drive with a nice dump-off to Chase Brown, who made magic happen en route to a 19-yard touchdown.
It marked Chase's first receiving touchdown of the 2025 season.
Cincinnati is in full control of the game amidst a really nice showing from the offense. Things are really gelling under Flacco as Cincinnati aims for a 4-4 record.
Check out the touchdown and drive log below:
19-yd Touchdown Pass
1:15 - 2nd
(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass short middle to C.Brown for 19 yards, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.
2nd & 9 at NYJ 19
1-yd Pass
1:28 - 2nd
(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass short right to J.Chase pushed ob at NYJ 19 for 1 yard (J.Brownlee).
1st & 10 at NYJ 20
5-yd Penalty
1:28 - 2nd
(Shotgun) PENALTY on NYJ-Q.Williams, Neutral Zone Infraction, 5 yards, enforced at NYJ 25 - No Play.
3rd & 4 at NYJ 25
Incompletion
1:32 - 2nd
(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass incomplete short left to T.Higgins.
2nd & 4 at NYJ 25
(1:32 - 2nd) Timeout #1 by NYJ at 01:32.
6-yd Run
1:37 - 2nd
(Shotgun) C.Brown left tackle to NYJ 25 for 6 yards (J.Sherwood). ** Injury Update: CIN-D.Fairchild has returned to the game.
1st & 10 at NYJ 31
(1:47 - 2nd) Timeout #1 by NYJ at 01:47.
7-yd Pass
2:00 - 2nd
(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass short middle to J.Chase to NYJ 31 for 7 yards (A.Cisco). The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling, and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
3rd & 7 at NYJ 38
(2:00 - 2nd) Two-Minute Warning
4-yd Run
2:15 - 2nd
(Shotgun) S.Perine right guard to NYJ 38 for 4 yards (J.Johnson). CIN-D.Fairchild was injured during the play.
2nd & 11 at NYJ 42
9-yd Pass
2:57 - 2nd
(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass short middle to C.Brown to NYJ 42 for 9 yards (J.Sherwood; J.Brownlee).
1st & 20 at CIN 49
10-yd Penalty
3:23 - 2nd
(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass short left to C.Brown ran ob at NYJ 29 for 12 yards (J.Sherwood). PENALTY on CIN-D.Fairchild, Offensive Holding, 10 yards, enforced at NYJ 41 - No Play.
1st & 10 at NYJ 41
11-yd Run
4:05 - 2nd
C.Brown left guard to NYJ 41 for 11 yards (M.Moore; Qu.Williams).
1st & 10 at CIN 48
6-yd Pass
4:44 - 2nd
(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass short left to J.Chase to CIN 48 for 6 yards (J.Brownlee).
2nd & 3 at CIN 42
7-yd Pass
5:18 - 2nd
J.Flacco pass short right to J.Chase to CIN 42 for 7 yards (A.Thomas).
1st & 10 at CIN 35
