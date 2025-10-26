Cincinnati Bengals Linebacker Won't Return After Suffering Leg Injury vs New York Jets
CINCINNATI — Bengals linebacker Shaka Heyward suffered a leg injury (fibula) in the first half of Sunday's game against the Jets and won't return.
Hopefully the injury isn't as serious as it sounds. Heyward was quickly ruled out. He's a key piece of Darrin Simmons' special teams unit.
Heyward entered Sunday's game having played 127 (67%) of the Bengals' special teams snaps this season. He had 10 tackles.
With Heyward out, look for the Bengals to lean on Joe Giles-Harris and Logan Wilson on special teams. The Bengals elevated Giles-Harris from the practice squad on Saturday. Wilson is their No. 3 linebacker on defense. He was benched in favor of rookie Barrett Carter ahead of their Week 6 matchup against the Packers.
Trade Request
Wilson requested a trade earlier this week. If Heyward misses significant time, the Bengals will be less likely to consider a trade for the veteran.
"It was more about Barrett than it was about Logan," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Friday. "I see a very high ceiling in Barrett. I see some great qualities in him that I wanted to see more of. The only way to do that was to expand the role. That's where it's at. I told him he's in a position where there's a young player that I think has a really high ceiling. That's the decision I made."
What did Taylor say to Wilson after the captain officially requested a trade?
"Just keep focused on being here and helping us as best you can," Taylor said. "I know it's frustrating with the role, but he's handled it really well. He's done a great job with the young linebackers. He's continued to be in a leadership role in our team. I know that this situation can be difficult and challenging. Just keep focused on being here and working for us and finding ways to win."
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!
-----
Join the 60,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast