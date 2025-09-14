Cincinnati Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Week 2 Showdown With Jacksonville Jaguars
CINCINNATI — The Bengals play the Jaguars on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Paycor Stadium.
Marco Wilson, Jermaine Burton, Cam Grandy, McKinnley Jackson and Howard Cross III are inactive for today's game.
All five players are healthy and were inactive last week. Mitch Tinsley beat out Burton in camp and has worked his way up to the game day roster.
The Bengals are hoping to win their fourth-straight game over Jacksonville. Joe Burrow is 2-0 as a starter against the Jaguars.
Will They Get to 2-0?
The Bengals have never been 2-0 in the Zac Taylor era. They've also gone 0-6 in Week 2 under Taylor.
Was he aware that he was winless in Week 2?
"Zero awareness," Taylor said when asked about the 0-6 Week 2 record.
"I just want to be 2-0. I know I haven’t been 2-0 since I've been here. That I can tell you," Taylor said. "That part (being 0-6 in Week 2) doesn't matter. Our team each week has focused on really central things, starting with week 1. Same type of focus for Week 2. So big picture-wise, that doesn’t concern us. What concerns us is starting out 1-0 at home and that puts our best foot forward for all the things we want to do in our division. Just keep it a lot simpler than the things that are probably more fun to talk about. In our rooms, it’s as simple as that."
The Bengals beat the Browns 17-16 in Week 1. It was their first Week 1 win since 2021 and just the second of Taylor's tenure.
