All Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Week 2 Showdown With Jacksonville Jaguars

The Bengals are hoping to improve to 2-0 for the first time in the Zac Taylor era.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton (81) takes the field in sweats during warmups before the NFL Week 1 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton (81) takes the field in sweats during warmups before the NFL Week 1 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals play the Jaguars on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Paycor Stadium.

Marco Wilson, Jermaine Burton, Cam Grandy, McKinnley Jackson and Howard Cross III are inactive for today's game.

All five players are healthy and were inactive last week. Mitch Tinsley beat out Burton in camp and has worked his way up to the game day roster.

The Bengals are hoping to win their fourth-straight game over Jacksonville. Joe Burrow is 2-0 as a starter against the Jaguars.

Will They Get to 2-0?

The Bengals have never been 2-0 in the Zac Taylor era. They've also gone 0-6 in Week 2 under Taylor.

Was he aware that he was winless in Week 2?

"Zero awareness," Taylor said when asked about the 0-6 Week 2 record.

"I just want to be 2-0. I know I haven’t been 2-0 since I've been here. That I can tell you," Taylor said. "That part (being 0-6 in Week 2) doesn't matter. Our team each week has focused on really central things, starting with week 1. Same type of focus for Week 2. So big picture-wise, that doesn’t concern us. What concerns us is starting out 1-0 at home and that puts our best foot forward for all the things we want to do in our division. Just keep it a lot simpler than the things that are probably more fun to talk about. In our rooms, it’s as simple as that."

The Bengals beat the Browns 17-16 in Week 1. It was their first Week 1 win since 2021 and just the second of Taylor's tenure.

For more on the Bengals, including my prediction for Sunday's game, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

-----

Join the 59,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

Home/Gameday