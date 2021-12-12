Halftime Observations: Bengals Trail 49ers 17-6 With First Place on the Line

CINCINNATI — If the Bengals beat the 49ers on Sunday, they'll move into first place in the AFC North.

Cincinnati currently trails San Francisco 17-6. Here are some halftime observations.

Slow Start

The Bengals' offense has struggled. They have 138 yards and nine first downs, but they only have six points to show for it.

They went 3-and-out on their first drive, Darius Phillips muffed a punt on what would've been their second possession, then they settled for a field goal on the next drive.

Phillips muffed another punt with less than two minutes remaining in the first half. It would be shocking to see him on the field as a returner at any point in the second half.

Undisciplined

Vonn Bell's taunting penalty cost the Bengals at least four points at the end of the second quarter.

Cincinnati got a huge stop following Phillips' second muffed punt. Bell was involved in the play and got called for taunting.

The veteran pointed in Alex Mack's face following an incompletion on 3rd-and-7. The Bengals have been called for two penalties for 19 yards, but the penalty on Bell was costly.

Tough Defense

The defense has held up, despite being without Logan Wilson. They held the 49ers to a field goal following Phillips' muffed punt. Outside of the one touchdown drive, they've held up their end of the bargain.

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson sacked Jimmy Garoppolo on the opening drive of the game. He has a sack in 9-straight games, which is a Bengals record.

Hendrickson did suffer an injury late in the second quarter, but walked to the locker room under his own power.

The Bengals Will Win If...

They quit hurting themselves. This team continues to have self inflicted wounds and it has cost them time and time and time again this season.

The special teams have been awful. Kevin Huber had an ugly punt, Phillips fumbled two punts and Stanley Morgan nearly gave away the ball away on both of his kick returns.

Cincinnati's offense has to get going. They should be able to throw the ball all over the field against the 49ers' injured secondary.

The Bengals are playing for first-place in the AFC North. They have to take advantage of the opportunity and win this game.

Cincinnati will receive the ball to start the third quarter.

