    December 12, 2021
    Browns Beat Ravens, Bengals Can Move Into First Place With Win Over 49ers

    Cincinnati is 7-5 entering Sunday's game against San Francisco.
    CINCINNATI — The Bengals have a chance to move into first place in the AFC North. 

    The Browns beat the Ravens 24-22 on Sunday. Baltimore falls to 8-5 this season. If the Bengals beat the 49ers, then they'll move ahead of the first-place Ravens in the AFC North Standings. 

    Cincinnati is 7-5 on the year, but they beat Baltimore in Week 6, so they have the tiebreaker. 

    Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) signals a first down after a reception during the first half of an NFL football game at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 5
