Cincinnati Scores First Touchdown Of Game Against Lions in Second Half
CINCINNATI — The Bengals got on the board with a touchdown Sunday afternoon against the Lions. Ja'Marr Chase brought in a 15-yard touchdown pass from Jake Browning to break a 15-plus drive streak without a trip to the end zone.
Cincinnati now trails 28-10 in the final quarter against Detroit. Check out the great grab by Chase below, along with the drive log:
15-yd Touchdown Pass
14:51 - 4th
(Shotgun) J.Browning pass short right to J.Chase for 15 yards, TOUCHDOWN [A.Hutchinson]. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.
1st & 10 at DET 15
END QUARTER 3
15-yd Pass
0:35 - 3rd
(Shotgun) J.Browning pass short middle to A.Iosivas ran ob at DET 15 for 15 yards (A.Robertson).
1st & 10 at DET 30
4-yd Penalty
0:39 - 3rd
(Shotgun) J.Browning pass incomplete short left to M.Gesicki. PENALTY on DET-A.Anzalone, Defensive Pass Interference, 4 yards, enforced at DET 34 - No Play.
4th & 3 at DET 34
5-yd Run
1:19 - 3rd
(Shotgun) S.Perine right guard to DET 34 for 5 yards (J.Campbell; D.Barnes).
3rd & 8 at DET 39
Fumble Recovery (Own)
2:02 - 3rd
(Shotgun) J.Browning pass short right to C.Brown to DET 39 for 4 yards (R.Ya-Sin, J.Campbell). FUMBLES (J.Campbell), recovered by CIN-T.Higgins at DET 39. ** Injury Update: DET-B.Branch has returned to the game.
2nd & 12 at DET 43
-2-yd Pass
2:41 - 3rd
(Shotgun) J.Browning pass short right to C.Brown to DET 43 for -2 yards (A.Maddox).
1st & 10 at DET 41
(2:41 - 3rd) Official Timeout at 02:41.
2-yd Penalty
2:47 - 3rd
(Shotgun) J.Browning pass incomplete short left to J.Chase. DET-B.Branch was injured during the play. PENALTY on DET-T.Arnold, Defensive Pass Interference, 2 yards, enforced at DET 43 - No Play.
2nd & 8 at DET 43
2-yd Run
3:29 - 3rd
C.Brown right guard to DET 43 for 2 yards (T.Lacy).
1st & 10 at DET 45
15-yd Pass
4:17 - 3rd
(Shotgun) J.Browning pass short left to M.Gesicki to DET 45 for 15 yards (K.Joseph).
1st & 10 at CIN 40
11-yd Run
4:54 - 3rd
(Shotgun) J.Browning scrambles left guard to CIN 40 for 11 yards (A.Anzalone).
3rd & 8 at CIN 29
Incompletion
4:57 - 3rd
(Shotgun) J.Browning pass incomplete short right to T.Higgins (R.Ya-Sin).
2nd & 8 at CIN 29
2-yd Run
5:36 - 3rd
(Shotgun) S.Perine right guard to CIN 29 for 2 yards (A.Hutchinson).
1st & 10 at CIN 27
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI