Ja'Marr Chase Gives His Take on Bengals Final Three Game Future Impact, Leadership Approach

CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase is self-motivated entering a final stretch of a season he's never experienced. The Bengals' star wide receiver told the media he's never been a part of a losing team as Cincinnati barrels toward at least a 7-10 record at 4-10 right now.

Chase wants to keep performing for Cincinnati, which has a 31st-ranked strength of schedule down the stretch. It's about showing up to work and performing like everybody else tries to do.

"Still our job, we still have to come to work, do the same thing every day," Chase said at the podium. "Don't matter, like, if we don't want to go out there now, we still have to finish it. So it's all up to really a personal thing with somebody if they don't want to do that. So at the end of the day, everybody should be on the same page and play for one another. We all put our bodies on the line for everybody at the end of the day."

Chase has scored a touchdown once in the past seven games, but has kept the same steady demeanor and continues to draw the top coverages reserved for the league's best receivers.

He wants to break that this weekend in the toasty confines of Miami, Florida, in his first career game that's meaningless playoff hopes. This final stretch also doesn't play a factor into next season's outlook.

"No," Chase said about the last season's five-game win streak to end 9-8 having any impact on this team. "We didn't make the playoffs. I was just itching to play football again. So no."

Logically, this makes playing the stars in games that won't have any impact on bringing home the Super Bowl seem like malpractice amidst the injury risk, but NFL teams do not tank. Stars rarely sit when healthy in this league, Chase included.

The 25-year-old gets three more chances this year to add onto a 1,147-yard receiving total so far this season and continue leading as a captain.

"I would say, stay the same," Chase said about his leadership approach for the rest of the season. "But still have urgency at the end of the day. That's the biggest thing. Just because we don't have anything in the future this year, it just doesn't mean we can't have urgency with the next three games and practicing, attacking it the same way, and preparing the same way, so we can produce during game time."

Cincinnati takes on the Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.

