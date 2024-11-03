Halftime Observations: Joe Burrow's Dealing, Bengals Lead Raiders 17-10
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have a 17-10 lead over the Raiders at the half. They're hoping to improve to 4-5 on the season.
Here are our halftime observations:
Joey Franchise
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was in the zone in the first half, completing his first 15 pass attempts. He went 15-for-18 for 104 yards and one touchdown on the Bengals' first two possessions, leading Cincinnati on long scoring drives.
Burrow finished 18-of-21 for 149 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. The Bengals scored on all three of their first half possessions.
The Raiders scored on their opening drive. Burrow led the Bengals on a 13-play, 70-yard drive that ended with a one-yard touchdown to Chase Brown.
That was a pressure filled drive and Burrow answered the bell with the team down 7-0. He made multiple throws under pressure, including an 11-yard pass to Tanner Hudson on 4th-and-3 from the Raiders' 20-yard line.
Burrow also made a great throw to Brown on 2nd-and-1 with Maxx Crosby in his face. Crosby beat Amarius Mims for what should've been a sack, but Burrow made a great play and turned it into a first down.
Big Play By Battle
The Bengals' defense gave up a touchdown on the opening possession of the game. The Raiders were driving on their second possession and appeared to convert a 3rd-and-4 when Gardner Minshew found rookie tight end Brock Bowers for a long gain downfield.
Rookie safety Jordan Battle ripped the ball out of Bowers' hands at the last second to force the Raiders to punt. It was a huge play and a big moment for the defense.
Chase Brown Show
Brown had a great first half, running for 45 yards on 10 attempts (4.5 yards-per-carry) and hauling in four catches for 33 yards and a touchdown.
He's second on the team in receptions behind Ja'Marr Chase (6) and is the only running back that has gotten any carries.
The Bengals Will Win If...
They receive the second half kickoff. Picking up where they left off on offense is crucial. The Bengals scored on all three of their first half possessions. That trend has to continue.
Meanwhile, Lou Anarumo's defense has to force a few big plays. They need a turnover or two if they aren't going to get a stop. They did force a punt to end the second quarter with the Raiders near midfield. That was a big stop.
