Jake Browning Notes Conversation With Injured Joe Burrow Following 31-27 Win Over Jaguars
CINCINNATI — Jake Browning had a calm demeanor at the podium on Sunday following one of the most up-and-down-an-up games of his football career. The Bengals' backup had to step in for a benged-up Joe Burrow on Sunday and led the team to a 31-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Browning described his conversation with Burrow after the game as the two dealt with the whirlwind of NFL postgame festivities, one headed to a press conference and the other trying to get healthy for next week's game against the Vikings.
"He just said, 'Good job.' And I'm dealing with getting close to passing out because I'm tired from the game. He's dealing with an injury, and so it was brief, but I think he said good job."
Browning finished his day 21-of-32 passing for 241 yards, three total touchdowns, and three interceptions. It was a rollercoaster ride that's left Cincinnati in as good a spot as you can ask for by record two games in.
Getting Burrow healthy is of top priority to keep things rolling without a loss, but Browning is ready if it's his turn for a week or more.
"My worst nightmare would be getting thrown out there and not being ready," Browning said about his outing. "I didn't have my best game, but I was ready enough to win. And so I think throughout the week nobody knows if the backup quarterback's paying attention at all, until you get thrown in, and then it's like, 'Hey, this is pretty important tape.' I try to stay locked in. I think that it's honestly easier to stay locked in as the backup than the third-string practice squad guy. So that's a little easier."
Cincinnati takes on the Vikings at 1 p.m. in Minnesota next weekend, with the team resuming practice on Wednesday.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI