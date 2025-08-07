Joe Burrow Leads Bengals On Strong Opening TD Drive to Kickoff Preseason
CINCINNATI — The Bengals offense picked up right where it left off last season to start Thursday night's opening preseason contest on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Joe Burrow led a clinical long touchdown drive to take a quick lead and set up the defense well on the road. It involved a few nice plays to Ja'Marr Chase, albeit against a less-than-full-strength Eagles backup defense.
Check out the touchdown and play-by-play rundown below:
2nd & Goal at PHI 12
- (9:56 - 1st) (Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Hudson for 12 yards, TOUCHDOWN. E. McPherson's extra point is GOOD, Center-C. Adomitis, Holder-R.Rehkow.
1st & Goal at PHI 21
- (10:47 - 1st) (Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to C. Jones to PHI 12 for 9 yards (A.Jackson).
1st & Goal at PHI 6
- (10:56 - 1st) (Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to J. Chase for 6 yards, TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on CIN-L.Patrick, Chop Block, 15 yards, enforced at PHI 6 - No Play.
2nd & 1 at PHI 8
- (11:33 - 1st) (Shotgun) C.Brown left guard to PHI 6 for 2 yards (G.Hall; A.Ojulari).
1st & 10 at PHI 17
- (12:03 - 1st) (No Huddle, Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to C.Brown pushed ob at PHI 8 for 9 yards (S.Brown).
1st & 10 at PHI 40
- (12:23 - 1st) J.Burrow passes deep left to J. Chase ran out of bounds at PHI 17 for 23 yards.
2nd & 2 at PHI 46
- (13:03 - 1st) (Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to J. Chase to PHI 40 for 6 yards (K.Ringo; J.Trotter).
1st & 10 at CIN 46
- (13:41 - 1st) (Shotgun) C.Brown left guard to PHI 46 for 8 yards (J.Uche; J.Trotter).
3rd & 5 at CIN 34
- (14:11 - 1st) (Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Chase ran ob at CIN 46 for 12 yards (A.Jackson).
2nd & 5 at CIN 34
- (14:16 - 1st) (Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep left to T.Higgins.
1st & 10 at CIN 29
- (14:53 - 1st) (Shotgun) C.Brown left guard to CIN 34 for 5 yards (T.Robinson; S.Brown).
- (15:00 - 1st) J.Elliott kicks 60 yards from PHI 35 to CIN 5. J.Burton to CIN 29 for 24 yards (C.Latu).
