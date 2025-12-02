Cincinnati Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase Had Jokes Ready While Mic'd Up Against Baltimore

CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase was full of jokes last week during his Mic'd Up night with the Bengals taking care of the Baltimore Ravens 32-14.

Chase had fun messing with the team staff for always bringing Joe Burrow a coat during cold games and not him as well.

Chase performed well against Baltimore, like he normally does, posting seven catches for 110 yards.

“We’ve been in this position before, trying to fight ourselves out of adversity to get ourselves in the playoffs, to get ourselves a better picture in the future, so at the end of the day, we need Joe [Burrow], and Joe needs us. We have to make it work, someway, somehow, and just get ourselves set for the future," Chase said after the bounce back game from him and the team.

He actually enjoyed the turkey that NBC served the winning players on Thanksgiving night.

“It was not that bad. If I’m being honest, it was not that bad," Chase said about the grub. "All of my life, I’ve been watching that game on Thanksgiving. I would see players make the crazy face after they bite it, because it was not good, but it wasn’t that bad. Maybe I’m hungry, so who knows.”

Check out the Mic'd Up moment from Chase below:

Somebody get this man a coat.



Mic'd Up | @altafiber pic.twitter.com/6qawGt2OgF — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 2, 2025

