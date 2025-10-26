Joe Flacco Discusses Lopsided Contributions From Bengals Team Following Historic Jets Loss
CINCINNATI — Joe Flacco doesn't want the Bengals' defense to get discouraged following a fourth game this season where they allowed 30-plus points. Cincinnati dropped Sunday's game 39-38 in a shocking loss that was hardly the fault of the offense.
The Bengals have one of the worst defenses in the NFL, allowing 6.1 yards per play entering this game (31st in the NFL). They just allowed 7.2 YPP to the Jets.
Joe Flacco had a solid day with 223 passing yards and two touchdowns but the Bengals still blew their first 11-point halftime lead.
"I think that slips into people's heads," Flacco said after the loss. "It's hard not to, and I think it slips more into the guy's heads who feel like they're not necessarily living up to their standard. But this is a team sport, and we're all in this together. It's not offense, defense, or special teams. I mean, at the end of the day, they're out there doing their job, but we are one. We feel this as one. So I think it's hard to maybe not be in your head when, when maybe you're that side of the ball for a given stretch.
"I'm so consumed with doing my job, and everybody should be so consumed with doing their job that they're not worried about what other guys are doing and how guys, you know, put the blinders on and go do your job. And I think when everybody can do that, that's when you turn it, that's when you get out of those things. There's no judging your brothers for not playing up to their expectations, their support, and trying to give those guys confidence."
The Bengals sit at 3-5 with a gut punch to a beat-up defensive unit that will once again track Trey Hendrickson's status this week after he injured his hip.
Cincinnati got little action from its defensive front outside of his snaps.
They have to figure something out soon to get back into the AFC playoff race.
