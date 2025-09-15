New Reported Worst-Case Scenario For Joe Burrow's Toe Injury Surfaces
CINCINNATI — Reports came out Sunday night of a growing fear surrounding Joe Burrow's turf toe injury. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the MRI images of the toe are being sent to a specialist to see if he'll need surgery.
The procedure would knock him out for about three months.
"Images of Joe Burrow’s turf toe injury are being sent to noted foot specialist, Dr. Robert Anderson, to be reviewed," Schefter posted on X. "If surgery is deemed necessary, it would be expected to sideline Burrow three months. Burrow was in a walking boot and on crutches after today’s game."
A three-month absence would knock him out until the Dec. 14 matchup against Baltimore and put Cincinnati's playoff hopes largely in Jake Browning's hands at the QB position.
"My worst nightmare would be getting thrown out there and not being ready," Browning said about his winning outing. "I didn't have my best game, but I was ready enough to win. And so I think throughout the week nobody knows if the backup quarterback's paying attention at all, until you get thrown in, and then it's like, 'Hey, this is pretty important tape.' I try to stay locked in. I think that it's honestly easier to stay locked in as the backup than the third-string practice squad guy. So that's a little easier."
Burrow had been taking massive pressure through the first two weeks and was hurt on a sack in Sunday's 31-27 win. Turf toe can range from a week-to-week injury to a possibility of months.
Cincinnati is off to a great start atop the AFC North, but no Burrow for 11 games could put things on very shaky turf for the playoffs. Browning led three touchdown drives on Sunday, and it's at least looking pretty certain he'll get more snaps against the Vikings next week.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI