Joe Burrow Shares Classy Postgame Message With Shedeur Sanders After Bengals’ Loss to Browns

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had a nice message for Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders following Cincinnati's 20-18 loss to Cleveland in the season finale for both teams.

“You’re fun to watch," Burrow said after shaking Sanders' hand on the field following the loss. "You’re fun to watch. Look forward to watching you next year.”

Burrow's message came after a disappointing end to a disappointing season. Cincinnati lost, falling to 6-11 on the season. It's their worst record since Burrow's rookie campaign in 2020.

"We beat ourselves today. False starts, turnovers, mental errors — it certainly wasn’t high-level football today," Burrow said after the loss. "We certainly can’t have the mental errors we had today. What caused that, I don’t know, but it can’t happen.

"It's certainly a microcosm of how things have gone the last two years," he added. "We certainly expect to win that game and we didn’t make the plays to do it. You can say that for a lot of games over the last two years."

The Bengals are 15-19 over the past two seasons. The 2025 campaign was their first losing season since 2020.

Sunday's loss to Cleveland was just another blip was just another loss in a season that has been as frustrating as any for the Bengals star quarterback. His focus shifted to the offseason shortly after the loss.

"I know everyone’s frustrated right now," Burrow said, before emphasizing the importance of free agency. "That’s of paramount importance. You have to identify where you’re weak and figure out a way to be strong in that area. That’s the NFL year in and year out. Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t. You have to attack that period with intent to get better."

Watch Burrow's postgame exchange with Sanders below:

-----

