Joe Burrow Reportedly Dealing With Torn Ligaments Following Latest Injury With Bengals
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow may miss multiple games with possible torn ligaments in his toe. FOX19's Jeremy Rauch reported Burrow looks to have torn ligaments related to turf toe that he suffered in Sunday's game. Turf toe involves slight tears in the toe ligaments, so it doesnt confirm he will need surgery or be out more than a couple of weeks as of this writing.
"Joe Burrow is believed to have turf toe with torn ligaments," Rauch posted on X. "Tricky timeline on his return, but expectation would be several weeks."
Burrow went down with the injury in Sunday's 31-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars to put a wrench in his 2025 season. He was off to a rough start and now has to overcome another injury in his career due to poor pass protection.
He was sacked twice on Sunday, including on the play that knocked him out with turf toe. Zac Taylor did not have a clear update on Burrow when he spoke after the win.
"Nothing right now," Taylor said about the injury. "To be truthful with you, we had such a tight game. I didn't get all the information yet. So again, I have nowhere to start for me right now."
Burrow left the locker room in a walking boot and on crutches. It's unclear how much time he could miss.
Cincinnati is now preparing for a matchup against the 1-0 Vikings next Sunday on the road at 1 p.m. ET. Jake Browning could be the starter for that game and a few others as they weather the storm.
