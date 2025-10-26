Samaje Perine Scores Bengals Touchdown On Longest Run Since 2021
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati hit 30-plus points for the third time this season on Sunday to take a 31-16 lead over the 0-7 New York Jets.
Bengals running back Samaje Perine had his longest run since 2021 on a 32-yard scamper to show another balanced outing from the Bengals offense under Joe Flacco.
The efficiency they've shown since halftime against Green Bay has been outstanding. Check out the touchdown below and the drive log of the score:
32-yd Touchdown Run
2:34 - 3rd
(No Huddle, Shotgun) S.Perine left tackle for 32 yards, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.
2nd & 10 at NYJ 32
Incompletion
2:48 - 3rd
(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass incomplete deep right to J.Chase (A.Thomas).
1st & 10 at NYJ 32
11-yd Pass
3:27 - 3rd
J.Flacco pass short right to N.Fant pushed ob at NYJ 32 for 11 yards (A.Thomas; M.Moore).
1st & 10 at NYJ 43
2-yd Run
4:08 - 3rd
(Shotgun) S.Perine right guard to NYJ 43 for 2 yards (I.Oliver).
2nd & 1 at NYJ 45
9-yd Run
4:45 - 3rd
(Shotgun) S.Perine left guard to NYJ 45 for 9 yards (J.Sherwood; A.Cisco).
1st & 10 at CIN 46
13-yd Run
5:29 - 3rd
(Shotgun) J.Flacco scrambles left tackle ran ob at CIN 46 for 13 yards (J.Brownlee).
3rd & 12 at CIN 33
Incompletion
5:35 - 3rd
(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass incomplete deep left to J.Chase.
2nd & 12 at CIN 33
-2-yd Run
6:12 - 3rd
C.Brown left tackle to CIN 33 for -2 yards (H.Phillips).
1st & 10 at CIN 35
