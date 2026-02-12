Ja'Marr Chase Reflects On 'Commitment' Lessons From Bengals' Playoff Drought

CINCINNATI — Commitment was top of mind for Ja'Marr Chase this week.

Cincinnati Bengals On SI chatted with the Bengals All-Pro wide receiver about his new Fabletics clothing line, and also touched on the biggest lesson he's taken away from the 6-11 2025 Bengals season that's been over for a month-plus now.

It's about commitment for the 25-year-old star who widened the lesson timeline to the 2024 season as well.

"It's really just a commitment thing, man, at the end of the day," Chase said about the biggest lesson. "Just gotta commit to yourself playing your part at the end of the day and being there for your teammates. And that was the biggest thing going through these last two years for me."

Ja'Marr Chase x Fabletics | Courtesy: Fabletics

Chase has a few things in the works this offseason, including his new podcast, "Chasing No. 1," with Overtime Media and more video game streaming. He's also ready to make his latest training tweak.

The playmaker said his trainers are always trying to keep the offseason routine fresh.

"I try to change it up a little bit. Work on new things, new cons that I have, and always fix the pros that I have before the season starts," Chase detailed. "So it always should be something new. I feel like I should work on every offseason. ... I got a good trainer. So a lot of my work comes from my trainer. I tell him what I want to work on. He sets me up in the right direction with whom I want to meet, talk to, sit down watch film with. He definitely helps me with that too."

It's probably a lot harder to make the Pro Bowl every season of your career and post a Triple-Crown campaign in your early 20s if you don't keep defenders guessing after each offseason.

Outside of the spitting incident this past November, Chase has been a consummate superstar for Cincinnati. It's hard to ask much more from the talent so far after the franchise selected him fifth overall in 2021.

No other receiver in NFL history has notched five straight seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards, 80 receptions, and seven touchdowns to start a career like Chase just did from 2021-2025.

He's steadily grown his star power and kept a level head off the field. The latest clothing line with Fabletics is an example of him slowly (but surely) expanding his impact.

Check out all the options of Fabletics clothes here, designed in collaboration with Chase.

Ja'Marr Chase x Fabletics | Courtesy: Fabletics

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter, accessing more free coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals, delivered to YOU directly.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns, and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok