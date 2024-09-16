All Bengals

Snap Count Takeaways: Cincinnati Bengals Lean on Tight Ends, Running Back Picture Becomes Clear

The Bengals are 0-2 for a third-straight season.

James Rapien

Sep 15, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Zack Moss (31) runs the ball against Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) and safety Justin Reid (20) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY — The Bengals lost to the Chiefs 26-25 on Sunday afternoon.

Ja'Marr Chase played 92% of the offensive snaps, which means he's back to his normal workload after missing all of training camp.

Running back Zack Moss was on the field for 51 offensive snaps (80%). Chase Brown had 13 offensive snaps (20%). The running back split was supposed to be 50-50, but the team clearly trusts Moss as a pass protector.

Erick All and Drew Sample led the tight end room with 33 snaps apiece. Mike Gesicki was right behind them with 30 snaps. Andrei Iosivas played the second-most snaps (49) among the wide receivers. Trenton Irwin (35) was third and Jermaine Burton was fourth (10). Charlie Jones was only on the field for two snaps.

On defense, Logan Wilson played every snap (65). Cam Taylor-Britt and Vonn Bell were on the field for 64 snaps. Dax Hill and Geno Stone played 63 snaps.

Rookie safety Daijahn Anthony played six snaps and second-year safety Jordan Battle played one defensive snap.

Bengals-Chiefs Playtime Percentages
Published
