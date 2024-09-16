Snap Count Takeaways: Cincinnati Bengals Lean on Tight Ends, Running Back Picture Becomes Clear
KANSAS CITY — The Bengals lost to the Chiefs 26-25 on Sunday afternoon.
Ja'Marr Chase played 92% of the offensive snaps, which means he's back to his normal workload after missing all of training camp.
Running back Zack Moss was on the field for 51 offensive snaps (80%). Chase Brown had 13 offensive snaps (20%). The running back split was supposed to be 50-50, but the team clearly trusts Moss as a pass protector.
Erick All and Drew Sample led the tight end room with 33 snaps apiece. Mike Gesicki was right behind them with 30 snaps. Andrei Iosivas played the second-most snaps (49) among the wide receivers. Trenton Irwin (35) was third and Jermaine Burton was fourth (10). Charlie Jones was only on the field for two snaps.
On defense, Logan Wilson played every snap (65). Cam Taylor-Britt and Vonn Bell were on the field for 64 snaps. Dax Hill and Geno Stone played 63 snaps.
Rookie safety Daijahn Anthony played six snaps and second-year safety Jordan Battle played one defensive snap.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast