Three Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals' 26-25 Loss to Kansas City Chiefs
KANSAS CITY — The Bengals lost to the Chiefs 26-25 on Sunday. It was a heartbreaking loss for Cincinnati.
They're 0-2 for a third-straight season. Here are three takeaways from the game:
Burrow's Back
Joe Burrow completed 23-of-36 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns. The 27-year-old looked much better than he did in Week 1, completing passes to eight different receivers.
“It’s nice being back playing ball," Burrow said. "This one stings a little bit.”
Burrow was clearly frustrated after the game. The Bengals outplayed the Chiefs for most of the day, but they didn't get the win.
“As frustrating [of a loss] as I have had," Burrow said.
The Bengals' star quarterback generated explosive plays, including a 45-yard deep ball to Jermaine Burton and a 37-yard connection with Mike Gesicki. He looked more comfortable than he did in the opener and it translated to plenty of on-field success.
He did fumble in the fourth quarter, which was a pivotal moment in the game. Chamarri Conner picked up the ball and returned it for a 38-yard touchdown to give Kansas City a 23-22 lead.
Even with the fumble, Burrow put the Bengals in position to win, but they couldn't make one last play.
“We didn’t do enough to win the game today. We have a lot to fix," Burrow said. "Obviously, you have to hold on to the ball, so that fumble was disappointing. That gave them six points, so that was frustrating.”
Burrow was frustrated after the game, but his performance should ease the minds of those that were concerned about his health. He moved well, threw the ball accurately and looked like the Joe we're used to seeing on Sunday's.
He should only get better from here.
Pass Interference
Some will wonder why rookie Daijahn Anthony was on the field for 4th-and-16 with the game on the line. The answer is simple: the seventh round rookie has played his way onto the field. He's earned the trust of his coaches and teammates.
Anthony jumped straight up and yes, he made contact with Rashee Rice, but he has a right to the ball. It's a tough call to make, but the officials made it.
Former Bengals cornerback Allan George called it "weak."
In reality, for all of the good things the Bengals did on Sunday, they simply made too many mistakes. From Burrow's fumble, to dropped passes by Mike Gesicki and Andrei Iosivas to Ja'Marr Chase's unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
The Bengals made too many mistakes, which put the outcome of the game in the hands of the officials.
Best Rivalry in the NFL
Bengals-Chiefs is clearly the best rivalry in the NFL. They always play one score games. These matchups always go down to the wire.
This game had everything anyone could ask for in an NFL game: big plays, heartbreaking turnovers, one-handed interceptions, long passes and huge momentum swings.
The Bengals are 0-2 and there will be plenty of time to talk about their season and what they need to do to turn it around, but Sunday was one heck of a football game between two really good teams.
