Tee Higgins Helps Bengals Take Lead Against Steelers With Long Touchdown

Cincinnati is on top at home.

Russ Heltman

Oct 12, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Just like that, Joe Flacco and the Bengals offense have the Bengals leading the Steelers 14-10 on Thursday Night Football.

Jordan Battle had a nice interception on the Steelers' first play following the Bengals' initial score. Then the Bengals quickly got back toward the red zone, and Flacco capitalized with a 29-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins. Flacco has an elite 125 passer rating so far.

Check out the strike and drive log below:

29-yd Touchdown Pass

2:52 - 2nd

J.Flacco pass short left to T.Higgins for 29 yards, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.

2nd & 4 at PIT 29

6-yd Run

3:34 - 2nd

(Shotgun) S.Perine left end to PIT 29 for 6 yards (C.Holcomb; A.Highsmith).

1st & 10 at PIT 35

4-yd Penalty

3:37 - 2nd

(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass incomplete short middle to J.Chase. PENALTY on PIT-J.Ramsey, Defensive Pass Interference, 4 yards, enforced at PIT 39 - No Play.

1st & 10 at PIT 39

37-yd Run

4:25 - 2nd

C.Brown up the middle to PIT 39 for 37 yards (P.Queen, Ca.Heyward).

