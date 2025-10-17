Tee Higgins Helps Bengals Take Lead Against Steelers With Long Touchdown
CINCINNATI — Just like that, Joe Flacco and the Bengals offense have the Bengals leading the Steelers 14-10 on Thursday Night Football.
Jordan Battle had a nice interception on the Steelers' first play following the Bengals' initial score. Then the Bengals quickly got back toward the red zone, and Flacco capitalized with a 29-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins. Flacco has an elite 125 passer rating so far.
Check out the strike and drive log below:
29-yd Touchdown Pass
2:52 - 2nd
J.Flacco pass short left to T.Higgins for 29 yards, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.
2nd & 4 at PIT 29
6-yd Run
3:34 - 2nd
(Shotgun) S.Perine left end to PIT 29 for 6 yards (C.Holcomb; A.Highsmith).
1st & 10 at PIT 35
4-yd Penalty
3:37 - 2nd
(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass incomplete short middle to J.Chase. PENALTY on PIT-J.Ramsey, Defensive Pass Interference, 4 yards, enforced at PIT 39 - No Play.
1st & 10 at PIT 39
37-yd Run
4:25 - 2nd
C.Brown up the middle to PIT 39 for 37 yards (P.Queen, Ca.Heyward).
