Tee Higgins Scores Long Touchdown to Regain Double-Digit Lead Over Jets

Cincinnati is controlling the game early on.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) catches a pass to being the Bengals within field goal range late in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. The Bengals won, 33-31.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) catches a pass to being the Bengals within field goal range late in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. The Bengals won, 33-31. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' top weapons continue to get a nice playmaking diet from Joe Flacco. Cincinnati hit a deep pass from Flacco to Higgins on Sunday to take a 17-3 lead over the New York Jets.

Sauce Gardner is out of this game for New York, and they are feeling it in a bad way after Higgins' 44-yard catch, which was his franchise-record eighth consecutive home game with a score. Cincinnati is 6-1 all-time under Zac Taylor when leading by double digits after the first quarter.

Check out the strike below and a drive log of the quick score:

44-yd Touchdown Pass

10:45 - 2nd

J.Flacco pass deep right to T.Higgins for 44 yards, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.

2nd & 2 at NYJ 44

8-yd Pass

11:29 - 2nd

(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass short left to J.Chase to NYJ 44 for 8 yards (M.Clemons; B.Stephens).

1st & 10 at CIN 48

17-yd Pass

12:04 - 2nd

(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass deep right to J.Chase pushed ob at CIN 48 for 17 yards (A.Thomas).

1st & 10 at CIN 31

Kickoff

12:12 - 2nd

N.Folk kicks 60 yards from NYJ 35 to CIN 5. C.Jones pushed ob at CIN 31 for 26 yards (A.Thomas). 

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

