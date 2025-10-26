Tee Higgins Scores Long Touchdown to Regain Double-Digit Lead Over Jets
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' top weapons continue to get a nice playmaking diet from Joe Flacco. Cincinnati hit a deep pass from Flacco to Higgins on Sunday to take a 17-3 lead over the New York Jets.
Sauce Gardner is out of this game for New York, and they are feeling it in a bad way after Higgins' 44-yard catch, which was his franchise-record eighth consecutive home game with a score. Cincinnati is 6-1 all-time under Zac Taylor when leading by double digits after the first quarter.
Check out the strike below and a drive log of the quick score:
44-yd Touchdown Pass
10:45 - 2nd
J.Flacco pass deep right to T.Higgins for 44 yards, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.
2nd & 2 at NYJ 44
8-yd Pass
11:29 - 2nd
(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass short left to J.Chase to NYJ 44 for 8 yards (M.Clemons; B.Stephens).
1st & 10 at CIN 48
17-yd Pass
12:04 - 2nd
(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass deep right to J.Chase pushed ob at CIN 48 for 17 yards (A.Thomas).
1st & 10 at CIN 31
Kickoff
12:12 - 2nd
N.Folk kicks 60 yards from NYJ 35 to CIN 5. C.Jones pushed ob at CIN 31 for 26 yards (A.Thomas).
