Cincinnati Bengals Tighten Browns Game With Amazing Touchdown Pass To Tee Higgins

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offense continues to motor down the stretch of this 2025 season, despite some turnover issues against the Browns. Joe Burrow led another touchdown drive to get them closer and closer to a 6-2 finish with him at quarterback this season.

Cincinnati nearly tied up the game on Sunday with a clutch one-handed touchdown catch by Tee Higgins. Evan McPherson had another extra point go awry, leaving them down 14-12 entering halftime.

Higgins won't hit the 1,000-yard mark this season, but he's been a scoring weapon again, setting a new career-high with 11 scores. Check out the big play below:

Insane ball by Joe Burrow and an even better catch by Tee Higgins. Higgins now has a career-high 11 touchdowns this season. pic.twitter.com/Akw3QHYBRY — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) January 4, 2026

13-yd Touchdown Pass

0:29 - 2nd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Higgins for 13 yards, TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on CLV-S.Webb, Defensive Pass Interference, declined. E.McPherson extra point is No Good, Wide Right, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.

2nd & 10 at CLE 13

Incompletion

0:37 - 2nd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to A.Iosivas.

1st & 10 at CLE 13

(0:37 - 2nd) Timeout #2 by CIN at 00:37.

7-yd Pass

0:44 - 2nd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Higgins to CLV 13 for 7 yards (S.Webb).

2nd & 2 at CLE 20

8-yd Run

1:21 - 2nd

(Shotgun) C.Brown left tackle to CLV 20 for 8 yards (C.Thomas; M.Diabate).

1st & 10 at CLE 28

2-yd Run

2:00 - 2nd

J.Flacco right guard to CLV 28 for 2 yards (C.Thomas).

3rd & 1 at CLE 30

(2:00 - 2nd) Two-Minute Warning

5-yd Pass

2:47 - 2nd

J.Burrow pass short middle to S.Perine to CLV 30 for 5 yards (S.Harris).

2nd & 6 at CLE 35

4-yd Pass

3:27 - 2nd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to S.Perine to CLV 35 for 4 yards (D.Ross).

1st & 10 at CLE 39

21-yd Pass

4:06 - 2nd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Chase ran ob at CLV 39 for 21 yards (G.Delpit).

1st & 10 at CIN 40

19-yd Run

4:41 - 2nd

C.Brown right end pushed ob at CIN 40 for 19 yards (R.Hickman).

1st & 10 at CIN 21

