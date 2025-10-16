Trey Hendrickson's Game Status Against Steelers Reportedly Finalized
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are down another star player tonight. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Trey Hendrickson will miss the Steelers contest with a back contusion.
"Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson (questionable, back) is expected to be out tonight vs. Steelers, per source. Wanted to play but tough on short turnaround, hopeful for next week," Fowler posted on X.
Cincinnati's top defensive player was pushing to play all week, but it was a lot to overcome in the short turnaround from Sunday.
It marks his first missed game due to injury since the 2022 season. He is by far the Bengals' top defensive player and most consistent quarterback mauler.
Hendrickson has started 42 consecutive games for the Bengals and has appeared in 71 of a possible 73 since signing with the team in 2021.
Cincinnati is now missing its best player on offense in Joe Burrow and its best player on defense in Hendrickson, needing a win to claw back closer to .500. Pittsburgh can take a commanding lead in the AFC North at 5-1 with a victory tonight. Myles Murphy, Shemar Stewart, and more will have to step up in Hendrickson's absence.
The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime.
